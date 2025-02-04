The Services Sports Control Board continues to lead the chart with a total of 26 medals, including 14 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze.

The medal tally for Day 5 of the 38th National Games, being held in Uttarakhand, has been released. The Services Sports Control Board continues to lead the chart with a total of 26 medals, including 14 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze.

Karnataka stands second with 13 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals, while Maharashtra has won the highest number of medals – 41 in total, including 11 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze.

The standings of other states are as follows:

Manipur – 11 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze (Total: 24)

Madhya Pradesh – 9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze (Total: 18)

Haryana – 5 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze (Total: 26)

Kerala – 5 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze (Total: 9)

Delhi – 4 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze (Total: 15)

Tamil Nadu – 4 gold, 6 silver, 8 bronze (Total: 18)

Odisha – 4 gold, 3 silver, 7 bronze (Total: 14)

Uttarakhand – 1 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze (Total: 16)

