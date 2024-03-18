Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Insolation Energy Ltd. (INA Solar) Announces its association with LSG as the “Official Solar Partner”

    Aligned to the association, the players and  official members of Lucknow Super Giants franchise will be sporting the INA Solar logo on the Leading  Trouser of their official matches.

    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    In a landmark move, Insolation Energy Limited (INA Solar) has joined hands with the illustrious Lucknow  Super Giants forming a Strategic Partnership to promote the use of Solar Energy for the upcoming T20  season 2024. INA Solar and Lucknow Super Giants T20 Partnership was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief  Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Honorable Shri Brijesh Pathak. Aligned to the association, the players and  official members of Lucknow Super Giants franchise will be sporting the INA Solar logo on the Leading  Trouser of their official matches.  

    With this collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants, INA Solar is all fired up towards achieving one of the  company’s core objectives - to expand the Renewable Energy landscape of the country by making  judicious, eco-friendly strides towards large-scale adoption of Solar Power. 

    A BSE SME-listed Company, Insolation Energy stands as India’s leading manufacturer of High Performance Solar Panels, Batteries & PCU. With more than 7 years of impeccable manufacturing  records and a current manufacturing capacity of 950 MW (with plans of expansion up to 3 GW by 2024  end and 1.2 GW solar cell Manufacturing Capacity By 2025-26.) A rich history of successful operations in  the industry, the company boasts an impressive record of more than 10,000 clients, more than 500  completed projects, and a strong network of more than 300 Channel Partners across 100+ Districts.  

    Manish Gupta, the Chairman of Insolation Energy Limited, stated, “Our partnership with Lucknow Super  Giants is a positive step in the direction of fulfilling our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision - to achieve Net Zero emissions in India by the year 2070. This collaboration is a commitment to harness the power of  sustainable energy for a brighter future for all. Just like every single ball bounced on the pitch contributes  to the final score, all the efforts that we put into harnessing the power of the sun help us turn towards a  cleaner, greener world”  

    Vikas Jain, the Managing Director of the company, stated, “We shared our vision with the members,  players, and owners of Lucknow Super Giants. A team fired up with youthful fighting spirit on and off the  field, their goals aligned with ours, giving rise to this future-defining affiliation. Our diverse line of  cutting-edge Solar Solutions can power not just the stadium but also the desire of the people to adopt  environment-friendly sources of energy” 

    Vinod Bisht, the CEO of Lucknow Super Giants, stated, “We are pleased to partner with INA Solar for the  upcoming T20 season. Sustainability is at the core of RPSG Sports and we are proud to associate with a  business that can accelerate the global and national adoption of Renewable Energy by spreading  awareness to a larger audience pool.”  

    With Lucknow Super Giants lighting up the stadium with their electrifying performances and INA Solar  powering the field and beyond, the T20 season 2024 is bound to bring a whole lot of ‘Sunshine’ to its  fans.

    To know more about INA Solar, You can visit us at www.insolationenergy.in and contact us on +91 7240  444 666 and enquiry@insolationenergy.in

