ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Road to Glory – Who Will Lift the Trophy?

Cricket fans around the world are in for a historic showdown as India and New Zealand face off in a white-ball tournament final for the first time in 25 years. New Zealand stormed into the final with a dominant victory over South Africa, while India secured their spot with a thrilling four-wicket win over Australia in Dubai.

The last time these two teams met in a white-ball ICC final was in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, where New Zealand emerged victorious, claiming their first-ever ICC title. Can India turn the tables this time, or will the Kiwis repeat history?

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Details:

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

The Battle of Powerhouses: What to Expect in the Final

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final promises to be a nail-biting contest, with both teams showcasing top-class performances throughout the tournament. Let’s break down the key factors that could decide the fate of the championship.

1️. New Zealand’s Batting Firepower

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra have been in sublime touch, anchoring New Zealand’s innings.

Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell provide the firepower in the middle order.

The Kiwis have consistently crossed 300+ totals, proving their aggressive and fearless approach.

Key Strength: New Zealand’s ability to chase down big scores under pressure makes them dangerous opponents.

2️. India’s Explosive Top Order

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone with aggressive starts.

Virat Kohli, the chase master, remains the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul provide stability and finishing strength in the middle order.

Key Strength: India’s top order is arguably the strongest in the tournament, capable of dictating terms early in the innings.

3️. Bowling Attack: Spin vs. Pace Battle

India’s Spin Arsenal – Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel – has been lethal in Dubai’s conditions.

New Zealand’s Spin Threat – Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, and Rachin Ravindra provide variety and control.

Pace Power – While India boasts world-class seamers like Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, New Zealand counters with the experience of Kyle Jamieson ,Matt Henry.

Key Strength: Dubai’s slow pitch could favor spinners, giving India a slight edge in this department.

4️. Pitch & Conditions in Dubai

The Dubai surface has been favoring spinners, with an average score of around 240-260.

India defended 250 against New Zealand in the group stage, proving their ability to adapt.

Key Factor: If India bats first and posts a competitive score, their spinners can make life difficult for New Zealand.

Who Will Win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

India: If they handle the knockout pressure, their firepower in batting and spin attack could lead them to glory.

New Zealand: With momentum on their side, the Kiwis are a team that thrives under pressure and could pull off yet another upset.

Both teams have proven themselves on the big stage, but only one will lift the Champions Trophy 2025. Will India break their ICC final jinx, or will New Zealand continue to be their kryptonite?

The stage is set. The world is watching. May the best team win!

