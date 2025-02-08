Over the past two decades, rising numbers of family physicians have sold or transitioned their practices to larger corporate entities—hospital systems or insurance groups—often due to the retirement of senior physicians or the administrative burdens placed on independent practices.

Healthlion Medical Solutions and the LionHeart Family Institute have successfully concluded a 12-month nonpartisan research study examining the future of physician-owned family medical practices in the United States. The undertaking, funded by the nonpartisan political action committee "Physicians for a Better Future", aimed at exploring the multifaceted challenges and benefits surrounding the shift from independently owned physician practices to those under hospital or insurance group ownership.

Background of the Study



Over the past two decades, rising numbers of family physicians have sold or transitioned their practices to larger corporate entities—hospital systems or insurance groups—often due to the retirement of senior physicians or the administrative burdens placed on independent practices. While these consolidations may improve certain efficiencies, the long-term effects on families, communities, and the patient-physician relationship remain under-studied. This collaborative project set out to collect data on these trends and provide insights for healthcare stakeholders and policy experts.

Scope and Methodology



National Reach: Over the course of 12 months, teams interviewed and gathered data from family medicine practitioners in all 50 states.

Focus Areas: Researchers looked into the availability of potential successors for retiring physicians, bureaucratic hurdles for younger doctors seeking to buy into a practice, and the growing influence of hospital groups and insurance providers.

Data Collection: The project gathered quantitative and qualitative data on administrative operations, patient outcomes, community impacts, and the evolving doctor-patient bond.

While the full results and conclusions of the study will not be published for several months, preliminary findings highlight the complexity of evolving medical practice models. Among the emerging questions are how families will navigate an increasingly corporatized environment, whether patient care differs under large healthcare systems, and how closely the physician-patient relationship mirrors that of traditional, independent family medicine practices.

Leadership and Expertise

Pat Byrnes, CEO of Healthlion Medical Solutions



A seasoned nurse practitioner, Pat Byrnes has nearly three decades of experience across women’s health, obstetrics, mental health, and healthcare management. Byrnes has specialized in medical insurance operations, practice management, and healthcare system optimization, making her uniquely positioned to interpret the data collected on the consolidation of independent practices. She emphasizes that:

"Our aim was to remain neutral and data-driven, focusing on how families are affected when their local physician transitions to a larger health system. With this study, we’ve gathered robust insights that will help inform both providers and patients."

Dr. John Leo Grimani, MD, DrPH, CEO of LionHeart Family Institute

Dr. Grimani brings an extensive background in behavioral neurology, public health, and investment banking focused on biomedical technologies. In addition to his role as a professor of neuropsychology at the Ukrainian Institute of Advanced Medicine, he has spent over two decades advising on healthcare-sector investments. His emphasis on the neuropsychology of families and public health policy has shaped the study’s focus on how changes in physician ownership can impact community well-being.

"When you examine the dynamic between families and their doctors, you’re essentially looking at a critical pillar of public health. This study allowed us to dive deeper into the intersection of medical practice consolidation and day-to-day patient care."

A Longstanding Collaborative Relationship



Byrnes and Grimani have a history of partnership, having previously co-authored studies on management service organizations (MSOs) and the broader healthcare management crisis in the United States. Their combined expertise offers a comprehensive perspective on both clinical and administrative aspects of healthcare. In this latest project, they once again aimed to provide objective, nonpartisan findings that could serve as a foundation for practical, commonsense solutions.

Impact and Future Outlook



- Stakeholder Questions: Early indications suggest that while larger systems may offer administrative efficiencies, local communities could face adjustments in accessibility and doctor-patient rapport.



- Policy Implications: Policymakers, healthcare boards, and medical associations are expected to look to this study for guidance on how best to balance economic viability with patient-centered care.



- Next Steps: Over the coming months, both organizations plan to analyze and publish detailed findings, fostering discussions about how families and physicians can adapt to—and potentially benefit from—changing healthcare ownership structures.

"We see this as a starting point for important conversations—about what a thriving, independent physician community can still mean for America and about how larger entities can adapt their models to preserve personal connections with patients," Byrnes notes.

Conclusion



The 12-month research partnership between Healthlion Medical Solutions and the LionHeart Family Institute marks a significant step toward understanding the real-life implications of a healthcare system in flux. By listening to voices from all 50 states and placing a spotlight on both the practical and emotional dimensions of family medicine ownership, Pat Byrnes and Dr. John Grimani have laid groundwork for informed policy-making and community-driven improvements in the future.

For more information about the study or to schedule an interview with Pat Byrnes or Dr. John Leo Grimani, please contact: media@healthliongroup.com

About Healthlion Medical Solutions



Healthlion Medical Solutions is a nonpartisan healthcare management consulting firm committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that bridge the gap between providers, patients, and payers.

About LionHeart Family Institute



The LionHeart Family Institute is dedicated to advancing family-centric public health strategies. Led by Dr. John Leo Grimani, the Institute focuses on research, policy initiatives, and community engagement efforts that strengthen the well-being of families across America.

