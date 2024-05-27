Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hamster AC is making waves in the air conditioning industry in India.

    With locations across South India and its headquarters located in Kerala, Hamster AC has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the air conditioning sector by providing dependable and long-lasting solutions.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    India's air conditioning market is experiencing the emergence of a game-changing player - Hamster Air Conditioners. As temperatures continue to soar, this new entrant is set to make waves in the industry. Hamster AC, founded in 2014 by Loyal India, has rapidly transformed the industry with its remarkable energy efficiency. Hamster AC is widely recognized as the top choice for commercial use in India, thanks to its exclusive commercial warranty. It sets itself apart from other brands in the market. This year marks a major milestone for the brand, as it celebrates a decade of remarkable accomplishments and a steadfast dedication to fulfilling customer requirements.

    With locations across South India and its headquarters located in Kerala, Hamster AC has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the air conditioning sector by providing dependable and long-lasting solutions. The company's commitment to providing top-notch quality is evident through its impressive five-year warranty for the entire unit, setting a new standard in the Indian market. Hamster has built a loyal customer base through its generous warranty and efficient after-sales service. Customers proudly support the brand.

    The product range includes a diverse selection of models, with capacities ranging from 1-ton to 2-ton, catering to both residential and commercial needs. The split air conditioners provide a seamless blend of sleek design and noiseless performance, seamlessly integrating into any setting. The Tri-hybrid AC, their latest offering, exceeds the energy efficiency of even the most advanced inverter models, establishing new benchmarks. Hamster's non-inverter, fixed-speed models, commonly known as Fixed Speed AC, have gained a reputation for their exceptional durability, making them a top choice for commercial applications.

    Hamster AC is known for its remarkable ability to significantly reduce electricity bills, making it a top choice for individuals who value environmental sustainability. The air conditioners are equipped with high-grade copper coils, ensuring long-lasting durability and exceptional performance. This cooling solution is designed to be environmentally friendly and cost-effective. It features a 24-hour timer, eco mode, and R32 refrigerant, making it a great choice for those looking for an efficient and sustainable cooling option.

    The commitment to providing exceptional service is evident in every aspect of Hamster's operations. Uninterrupted comfort is ensured by a team of skilled professionals who are dedicated to providing the best experience for each customer. Furthermore, IDFC First Bank provides convenient finance options that enhance the accessibility of owning a Hamster AC.

    Dealers and distributors throughout India are invited to join Hamster in celebrating its tenth anniversary and contributing to the smart living revolution. Hamster AC has emerged as a game-changer in the air conditioning industry, thanks to its state-of-the-art technology and unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch performance. Hamster AC is committed to bringing luxurious comfort to everyone by offering high-quality, energy-efficient cooling solutions.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
