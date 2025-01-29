Grand Inauguration of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand: PM Modi Says Sports Enhance the Nation’s Reputat

Sports Economy Will Play a Key Role in Making India the World’s Third Largest Economy

With an inspiring speech and official declaration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 38th National Games commenced with grandeur in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the opening ceremony held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, PM Modi said that the Devbhoomi (holy abode of God) Uttarakhand is now brimming with youthful energy. PM emphasizes that with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Maa Ganga, the National Games are starting here. The Prime Minister also noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand’s formation, making it a special occasion. Thousands of young athletes from across the country are showcasing their talent here, reflecting the beautiful vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India). He congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his team for organizing the event successfully.

A New Era for Indian Sports

PM Modi emphasized that India now hosts multiple sports competitions throughout the year. The inclusion of new tournaments in the Khelo India series, along with Youth Games, University Games, and Paralympic Games, has provided a platform for young athletes. He highlighted the recently held Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and the first-ever Beach Games last year. Referring to his constituency in Kashi, PM Modi shared that sports competitions there annually involve nearly 2.5 lakh youths, showcasing the growing opportunities in Indian sports.

Sports and National Growth

The Prime Minister underlined the connection between sports and national reputation, stating that excelling in sports boosts the country's profile. He emphasized that as India aims to become the world’s third-largest economy, the sports economy will play a crucial role. From players to support staff and manufacturers, the sports industry creates numerous employment opportunities. He also noted that India is becoming a hub for sports equipment manufacturing, with over 35,000 units in Meerut employing over 3 lakh people.

"PM Means 'Param Mitra'"

Sharing a heartwarming anecdote, PM Modi revealed that during a meeting with the Olympic team, a player redefined "PM" as "Param Mitra" (True Friend) instead of Prime Minister. He highlighted that the sports budget has tripled in the last decade, with significant investments under the TOP Scheme benefiting numerous athletes. Modern sports facilities are being developed across the country, including India’s first Sports University in Manipur. He credited these efforts for India’s rising medal tally and the resurgence of hockey’s golden days.

2036 Olympics Vision

PM Modi stated that just as athletes set ambitious goals, the nation too is moving forward with grand aspirations, including hosting the 2036 Olympics. He explained how hosting the Olympics will benefit various sectors and will provides better infrastructure facilities for athletes. Similarly, the National Games will bring multiple advantages to Uttarakhand.

UCC: A Step Towards Equality

PM Modi mentioned that Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he described as a truly secular civil code that upholds the dignity of women and strengthens democratic values. He likened the spirit of inclusivity in sports to the principles of the UCC.

Winter Tourism Initiative

The Prime Minister praised the state government’s efforts to promote winter tourism, emphasizing that Uttarakhand can't rely solely on the Char Dham Yatra for its economy. He expressed his desire to participate in the winter tourism initiative, describing Uttarakhand as his second home. He urged athletes to explore adventure tourism opportunities during the winter season and encouraged citizens to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

A Memorable Opening Ceremony

The grand inauguration saw cultural performances by Bollywood singers Jubin Nautiyal, Pawandeep Rajan, and the Pandavaas Band. The Prime Minister officially opened the Games by taking a golf cart tour of the stadium along side CM Dhami, greeting athletes and spectators. He asked the audience to light their mobile flashlights, creating a spectacular visual moment.

Green Games Theme

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Dhami highlighted that the 17-day National Games are being organized in 11 cities, with over 10,000 athletes competing in 35 sports. The event focuses on environmental sustainability, using solar energy and minimizing plastic usage.

Key Highlights of the Event

Torch Relay: Olympian Lakshya Sen handed over the "Tejaswini" torch to PM Modi and led the athletes' oath-taking ceremony.

Parade: Athletes showcased a stunning march past, led by the Sainik School Ghorakhal band.

Recognition: PM Modi met international athletes from Uttarakhand, including Jaspal Rana, Manish Rawat and Lakshya Sen.

Dignitaries Present: Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.), CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Dhami, Speaker Uttarakhand vidhansabha Ritu Khanduri, Union Minister Ajay Tamta, Sports minister Rekha Arya, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, and Commonwealth Games Chairman Chris Jenkins were among the notable attendees.

The event marked a historic beginning for Uttarakhand, blending sports, culture, and sustainability while setting the stage for a brighter future in Indian sports.

