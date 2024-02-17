Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Get Ready for Threads of Innovation: Bharat Tex 2024 Opens its Doors on February 26th!

    This four-day event, to be held at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, brings together over 3,500+ exhibitors and 40,000+ trade visitors from 50+ countries.

    New Delhi (India), February 17: Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Bharat Tex 2024, inspired by the 5F Vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is set to kick off on February 26th, weaving a tapestry of innovation, collaboration, and growth for the global textile industry.

    Get ready to immerse yourself in:

    * The Entire Textile Value Chain: Explore fibers, yarns, fabrics, garments, made-ups, technical textiles, handlooms, carpets, intelligent manufacturing, and more – witness the future of the industry unfold.

    * Knowledge Sessions and Conferences: Engage with industry leaders, experts, and innovators through Talks, Seminars, CEO Roundtables, Workshops, and Panel Discussions. Gain insights into sustainability initiatives, future manufacturing trends, and the competitiveness of the textile value chain.

    * B2B and G2G Meetings: Forge new partnerships, explore lucrative opportunities, and connect with key players from across the globe. Discuss the future of manufacturing with representatives from CITI, ITMF, and CMAI, and explore global sourcing prospects with industry experts.

    * Strategic Investment Announcements and Product Launches: Be the first to witness cutting-edge technology and advancements unveiled by leading companies. Discover the factory of the future and learn about the latest innovations driving growth and competitiveness in the textile industry.

    * A Platform for Global Collaborations: Bharat Tex 2024 serves as a launchpad for international ventures, fostering collaborations that will reshape the textile landscape. Celebrate India's rich textile heritage and witness traditional craftsmanship alongside cutting-edge technology.

    More than just an exhibition, Bharat Tex 2024 is a celebration of India's rich textile legacy and its vision for a sustainable, innovative future.

    Highlights:

    • Industry-led Initiative: Organized by 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and other supported by the Ministry of Textiles the platform ensures astrong representation and focused direction. Participate in conferences and seminars led by the industry experts, exploring topics such as sustainability, the future of manufacturing, global sourcingand many more.
    • Commitment to Sustainability: The event emphasizes sustainable practices throughout the value chain, aligning with global trends and responsible sourcing. Explore initiatives aimed at enhancing the sustainability of the textile industry and learn about the latest innovations in eco-friendly materials and processes.
    • Celebrating India's Textile Legacy: Witness traditional craftsmanship alongside cutting-edge technology, showcasing the unique blend of India's textile story. Experience cultural programs highlighting India's rich textile heritage and discover the brands of India at the CMAI pavilion.

    Don't Miss This Landmark Event!
    Register now at https://www.bharat-tex.com/ to be a part of shaping the future of textiles.

