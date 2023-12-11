Gameskraft Prithvi Raj Singh honoured with prestigious Champions of Change Karnataka Award

Karnataka, a state rich in the legacy of freedom fighters, revolutionary leaders, and scientific achievements, serves as the inspiration for the esteemed "Champions of Change Karnataka" Award. The initiative draws inspiration from the illustrious Bharat Ratna Sir C. V. Raman, India's first Nobel laureate in science. This year, our nation takes pride in the global success of our scientists, who achieved the historic feat of landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole, making India the world's first to do so. The Champion of Change Karnataka Award is a tribute to the remarkable contributions of Karnataka's heroes, celebrating their legacy and accomplishments.

Recently honoured in Bengaluru with the Champions of Change Award, Prithvi Raj Singh boasts 18 years of diverse technology expertise. As the founder and CEO of Existing Businesses at Gameskraft, he brings a wealth of experience. A graduate in Computer Science from NSIT Delhi, Prithvi has held key positions at prominent companies such as Grofers, Trilogy, Codenation, and Arcot Systems. His journey is marked by a commitment to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies, with a dedicated focus on fostering innovation and skill development.

About Gameskraft:

Gameskraft, founded in 2017, is a rapidly growing online games company recognized for its ISO-certified platform and Guinness World Record. Operating at the nexus of technology and skill development, the company offers secure and innovative gaming experiences.

This startup, launched in 2017, is driven by the vision to establish Gameskraft Technologies as a leading gaming company in India. Gameskraft is one of the biggest online skill-gaming platforms, providing opportunities and employment to a whole spectrum of people within the state and across the entire nation. In recognition of Prithvi's path-breaking innovations and exemplary achievements, he is honoured with the "Champions of Change" Award, celebrating his transformative contributions to the tech and skill development sectors.

About Champions of Change Award, Karnataka:

"Champions of Change Karnataka" Award is a state version of the Champions of Change National Award. It will honour the great work of eminent personalities and organizations toward promoting the values of courage, community service, and inclusive social development. His Excellency Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, honored the award winners with gold medals and a Citation. Other distinguished guests and dignitaries, including the Chairperson of the Award Selection Committee, the Former Chief Justice of India, and the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, Vice-Chairperson of the Award Selection Committee and former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra, President of the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, Advocate Nandan Jha, Mr. Shyam Jaju (Former National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party) and Dayakar Ratakonda (Former Indian Ambassador) will be present as Advisors to the Award Selection Committee.

Other recipients of the Awardees:

Bharat Ratna Shri C. N. Rao (Science and Innovation)

Padma Vibhushan Shri S.M. Krishna (Social Welfare)

Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade (Social Welfare)

Padma Shri Smt. Tulsi Gowda (Social Welfare)

Padma Shri Smt. Manjamma Jogathi (Culture)

Shri Tejasvi Surya (Social Welfare)

Shri Vishnuvardhan (Culture)

Shri Prithvi Raj Singh (Innovation & Skill Development)

Smt. Khushboo Yadav (Social Welfare)

Shri Upendra Rao (Culture)

Dr. V Ravichandran (Culture)

Shri Bipin Dayal (Social Welfare)

Dr. Somdutta Singh (Social Welfare)

Shri Somjeet Singh (Sports)

Dr. Daisy Bagchi (Healthcare)

Shri Venkatesh Prasad (Sports)

Shri Nikhil Paul (Science)

Shri Upendra Rao Kollu (Social Welfare)

Smt. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Sports)

Shri Bipin Chandra (Social Welfare)

Shri Anand Sankeshwar (Social Welfare)

Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar (Healthcare)

Shri Rajesh Reddy Shivashankar (Social Welfare)

Shri B. Ramachandra (Social Activist)

Dr. Balaga Prakash Rao (Social Welfare)

The awardees were selected by Constitutional Jury members headed by Justice K G Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman of NHRC. The Award recognizes champions who have contributed to constructive work in Aspirational districts and rural areas in education, health, technology, and science departments. The Award also honours those who have made outstanding contributions to the development and welfare of women and children, and those who have demonstrated exceptional work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Champions of Change Award is organized by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit organization, certified 80G, 12A, 8A registered by the Government of India, and Gandhi Mandela Foundation, certified 80G, 12A registered by the Government of India.

Earlier The award ceremony has been graced by many distinguished guests, including Hon'ble former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Hon'ble former President of India and Bharat Ratna late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, and Hon'ble Governors and Chief Ministers of various Indian states. The Champions of Change Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of individuals who have contributed to building a better society. Their contributions inspire us all to work towards creating a better and brighter future for India.

Past Notable awardees of previous National and State Awards include:

Chief Ministers as winners include Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Shri Pramod Sawant, Shri Hemant Soren, Shri N Biren Singh, Shri Devendra Fadnavis & Shri M. K. Stalin.

Union Ministers include Shri Anurag Thakur, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shri Sripad Naik, Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti & Shri Sumanbhai Bhabhor.

Spiritual Leaders include Swami Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj & Swami Chidanand Muni.

Param Vir Chakra Winners include Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar, Cap. Yogendra Singh Yadav & Cap. Bana Singh.

Padma Awardees include Pt. Chhannulal Misra (Padma Vibhushan), Smt Teejan Bai (Padma Vibhushan), Dr. Lakshmi Sahgal (Padma Vibhushan), Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy (Padma Bhushan), Sri Nripendra Mishra (Padma Bhushan), Shri Abhinav Bindra (Padma Bhushan & Olympic Gold Winner), Smt PV Sindhu (Padma Bhushan), Shri Neeraj Chopra (Olympian Gold Medallist). First Edition: 26 December 2018, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

The first Champions of Change Award was held in 2018, and the then Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, felicitated the award winners at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Notable awardees included Shri N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, and Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti, Union Minister, Government of India.

Skill Development Initiative by The Gameskraft.

The Gameskraft is focused on skill development. Gameskraft's 700 passionate employees drive its social arm, the Gameskraft Foundation. This not-for-profit organization collaborates on national health projects, emphasizes skill development, and aims to create a lasting impact in sports and education.

It has previously partnered with various sports organizations to help young athletes reach their goals. In their partnership with Karnataka-based Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), the company provided training and access to facilities to identified young sporting talents. Gameskraft has also teamed up with the Bengaluru-based non-profit GoSports Foundation to support 45 para-athletes in their sporting journeys.