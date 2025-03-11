From Wins to Wheels: 1win Celebrates TOP Players with 100 Scooters

Being at the forefront of the gaming industry, 1win has decided to reward the most committed players with fancy two-wheelers under its new campaign.

From Wins to Wheels: 1win Celebrates TOP Players with 100 Scooters
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 8:20 PM IST

1win reimagines the gamers’ reality and offers opportunities for both in-game and real-life wins. The brand’s recent contest is a testament to this approach – 100 new fancy scooters will be distributed to people across the country. The first 25 recipients have already received their vehicles, with more to follow.

Reimagining the approach to gamers’ rewards

Being at the forefront of the gaming industry, 1win has decided to reward the most committed players with fancy two-wheelers under its new campaign. The first batch of the most skilled winners have been informed about their big wins.

For the 25 strongest players of the first round, their new scooters are more than just transportation, they are a source of daily convenience for almost 50% of the population in South Asia. Two-wheelers open new job opportunities, help avoid traffic, and become more free citizens.

Addressing the community needs

1win has always strived to provide its audience with the best gaming experience, relying on its cultural features. Understanding the local community's needs, the brand has chosen to turn the wins into real-life awards that will suit their lifestyle best.

With 100 scooters up for the prize until March 18, 2025, 1win continues to provide a thrilling online gaming experience. More distributions are coming soon, so stay tuned as we continue to make a difference, one ride at a time.

About 1win

1win sits atop the pinnacle of the iGaming industry, offering an unparalleled range of services and extensive global reach. With a solid seven-year track record, the brand caters to a diverse clientele across Asia, Europe, CIS, LatAm, and Africa. 1win has cricket star David Warner and model and actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassadors.

Contact

1win Press Office press@1win.pro

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bloodline Vengeance Unleashed - A Gripping Action Thriller Rooted in Mythology and Revenge

Bloodline: Vengeance Unleashed – A Gripping Action Thriller Rooted in Mythology and Revenge

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth 30 Lakh

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth ₹30 Lakh!

Best Crypto Pre-sales: Why AurealOne is the Crypto Presale Investors Are Buzzing About

Best Crypto Pre-sales: Why AurealOne is the Crypto Presale Investors Are Buzzing About

Navigating Data Center Operations: A Deep Dive with Adebisi Ogunsanmi

Navigating Data Center Operations: A Deep Dive with Adebisi Ogunsanmi

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar Glamorous Red Car Ride Photos on Instagram snt

Sara Tendulkar's Glamorous Red Car Ride: 5 Stunning Photos

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure ddr

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony HRD

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon