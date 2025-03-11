From Wins to Wheels: 1win Celebrates TOP Players with 100 Scooters

Read Full Article

1win reimagines the gamers’ reality and offers opportunities for both in-game and real-life wins. The brand’s recent contest is a testament to this approach – 100 new fancy scooters will be distributed to people across the country. The first 25 recipients have already received their vehicles, with more to follow.

Reimagining the approach to gamers’ rewards

Being at the forefront of the gaming industry, 1win has decided to reward the most committed players with fancy two-wheelers under its new campaign. The first batch of the most skilled winners have been informed about their big wins.

For the 25 strongest players of the first round, their new scooters are more than just transportation, they are a source of daily convenience for almost 50% of the population in South Asia. Two-wheelers open new job opportunities, help avoid traffic, and become more free citizens.

Addressing the community needs

1win has always strived to provide its audience with the best gaming experience, relying on its cultural features. Understanding the local community's needs, the brand has chosen to turn the wins into real-life awards that will suit their lifestyle best.

With 100 scooters up for the prize until March 18, 2025, 1win continues to provide a thrilling online gaming experience. More distributions are coming soon, so stay tuned as we continue to make a difference, one ride at a time.

About 1win

1win sits atop the pinnacle of the iGaming industry, offering an unparalleled range of services and extensive global reach. With a solid seven-year track record, the brand caters to a diverse clientele across Asia, Europe, CIS, LatAm, and Africa. 1win has cricket star David Warner and model and actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassadors.

Contact

1win Press Office press@1win.pro

