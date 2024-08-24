Ensure Your Car’s Future with Hyundai’s Shield of Trust at Capital Hyundai

The name ‘Hyundai’ instantly evokes the image of state-of-the-art motor vehicles that are pioneers of sophisticated craftsmanship. The Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as a leading automotive manufacturer.Beyond delivering advancedand dynamicvehicles, Hyundai strives to a level above by offering services aimed at enhancing the ownership experience.Moreover, Hyundai is renowned for its customer-centric approach that has paved the path for many unique services. For this purpose,Capital Hyundai was established in 2008, whichis the most elitecar dealership that offers exceptional services. One such service is the Shield of Trust program. Additionally, with Capital Hyundai, customers have a platform thatnot only guarantees automotive excellence but a dealership experience like no other that providesservices such as the Shield of Trust program.

The Shield of Trust program focuses on the replacement of major wear and tear components. It ensures that every car journey with Hyundai is certified with not only exceptional performance but also assures peace of mind for the owner. This visionary initiative aims to address one of the most critical needs of owning a high-end vehicle. From the auxiliary belts to the sophisticated suspension bushes, the Shield of Trust assures the owner of a safety net that is a testament to the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction.By covering critical parts that are prone to significant wear and tear, the program assures that every ride has been safeguarded. Thus, Hyundai is providing an elevated level of security to address the real-world needs of a modern driver.

What is the Shield of Trust?

The Shield of Trust package covers replacement of 14 major wear and tear parts. It goes beyond traditional warranties to ensure longevity and reliability.This incredible Shield of Trustpackage reduces inconvenience by safeguarding your vehicle against unexpected repair costs. At Hyundai, its customer-centric approach provides financial security and empowers the needs of a vehicle owner.Customers can purchasethe package along with a new car purchase or any time before the 1st Free Service.

Additionally, customers also have flexibility to make a choice from 5 distinctive Shield of Trustpackage options covering up to 5 years. The Shield of Trust comes in 5 different options: 5years/60K, 4years/60K, 4years/45K, 3years/45K and 2years/40K.Hyundai offers a wide range of coverage options to deliver an assuring experience to its customers that comes with driving a vehicle backed by comprehensive care. In addition to this program, you can also opt for Shield of Trust Super to avail periodic maintenance services. If you wish to gain more in-depth insights into the Shield of Trust program, visit your nearest Capital Hyundai for an enthralling experience.

Key benefits

Safeguarding against unexpected expenses related to incidental wear and tear repairs.

Customers can avail benefits of this package in any city across India.

Provides comprehensive coverage for significant repairs and replacements of critical components such as brakes, clutches, wipers, and more.

Peace of mind for up to 5 years (Terms and Conditions Applied) at reasonable prices.



What are the parts covered in Shield of Trust?

Auxiliary belts, ball joint, brake pad and disk, brake shoe and lining, clutch, engine mounting, hoses, suspension bushes, wheel cylinder, window winder, wiper, bulbs (headlights, taillights, parking light and indicator), fuses, and arm assembly.

About Capital Hyundai

Capital Hyundai's enduring legacy, which has grown to become one of the largest and longest-running Hyundai dealerships in the Delhi/NCR region, is a testament to its success. With an elaborate and strategic network of showrooms and service centers, it has redefined the driving experience. Capital Hyundai has emerged as a premium car dealership that provides exceptional services and benefits.Capital Hyundai, in addition to being facilitators of dynamic vehicles, offers comprehensive services for vehicles purchased. These services offer a range of benefits to assure the longevity of your vehicle.

The Hyundai Shield of Trust package is more than a warranty; it’s a new benchmark for customer service. By covering major wear and tear components and providing unparalleled peace of mind, Hyundai reinforces its position as the symbol of automotive excellence. Moreover,at Capital Hyundai, a premium Hyundai dealership, you are assured of services and programs that enhance your ownership experience.Thehighly trained professionals at Capital Hyundaiare dedicated to addressing every need, in addition to offering comprehensive insurance solutions for all vehicles purchased. Furthermore, the technicians provide a detailed breakdown of the charges to maintain cost transparency. Capital Hyundai offers innovativeexpertise, maintaining the impeccable performance that you expect from the renowned brand of Hyundai.





