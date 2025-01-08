Durban’s Super Giants and 1xBet organize Meet and Greet with players and branded merch giveaway

The international betting brand 1xBet has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) team, which will compete at the 2025 SA20.

Under the terms of the deal, 1xBet became the official partner of Durban's Super Giants. The brand’s logo will be placed on the chest and back of the team's jerseys. The 1xBet logo will also appear at the team's stadium, in TV broadcasts of Durban's Super Giants matches, as well as on the team's pages in social networks.

The third season of the 2025 SA20 league will be held in South Africa from January 9 to February 8, 2025. The organisers aim to make it the leading cricket league outside India, which remains a strategically important region for SA20. Last season, the tournament attracted about 150 million viewers in India, and the organisers are looking to cross the 200 million mark in the new season.

“SA20 is extremely popular in both South Africa and India, the largest cricket market in the world. That’s why our sponsorship of one of the SA20 teams will help to promote the sport in Africa as well as improve its ties with India,” said a spokesperson for 1xBet.

In the latest edition of the SA20, the Durban’s Super Giants finished second and are determined to win the league this time. Bolstered with the addition of fiery pacer Shamar Joseph and seasoned veterans like Brandon King and Kane Williamson, the Super Giants look like strong contenders on paper.

“For the third year in a row, we will play in the kits bearing the logos of our partner 1xBet. With the support of 1xBet, the Super Giants improved their first season performance to narrowly miss out on the title in the second season. We appreciate this cooperation and expect that its extension will help us compete for the trophy in SA 2025,” said a Durban’s Super Giants official.

1xBet will organize a lot of exciting events for Durban’s Super Giants fans. The company will give away merchandise signed by the team's players, including autographed official replica jerseys and autographed bats. But the most coveted prize and highlight for DSG fans will be the opportunity to meet, chat and take photos with Durban’s Super Giants players at the Meet and Greet!

About 1xBet

The 1xBet betting company, founded in 2007, has been accepting online bets since 2010 and has become a key player in the betting industry. The 1xBet platform is available in 70 languages and offers over 250 ways to make deposits and withdraw winnings. 1xBet works with only the best and is an official partner of FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Serie A and other famous sports brands and organizations. The bookmaker is also proud to be a partner of tournaments and teams popular in India, including India tour of Sri Lanka, India tour of Zimbabwe, the teams Lyca Kovai Kings, Kutch Warriors (SPL 2024), and the leagues LPL 2024 and T20 Champions Cup. Moreover, the renowned Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela has recently become the brand's ambassador, while the famous cricketer Suresh Raina helps to popularise responsible betting.

