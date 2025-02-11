Dev Kumar Meena Sets New Pole Vault National Record at the 38th National Games

In the athletics event of the 38th National Games, Madhya Pradesh's Dev Kumar Meena created history by setting a new national record in pole vault.

Dev Kumar Meena Sets New Pole Vault National Record at the 38th National Games
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

In the athletics event of the 38th National Games, Madhya Pradesh's Dev Kumar Meena created history by setting a new national record in pole vault. He cleared a height of 5.32 meters, breaking the previous record of 5.31 meters, set by S. Siva in Gujarat in 2022.

During the competition, Meena showcased exceptional technique and confidence. Speaking about his achievement after the event, Dev Kumar Meena said, "The journey to a national record has been a long one. My biggest support has been my family and coach. I come from a farmer's family, and reaching this stage has been full of struggles. Today, I wanted to do something extraordinary, and I ended up creating history."

Also, in the women's hammer throw event, Anushka Yadav from Uttar Pradesh delivered a stellar performance to set a new National Games record. She broke the previous record of 62.47 meters, which was set by Tanya Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh in 2023. Anushka’s achievement further cements Uttar Pradesh’s strong presence in Indian athletics.

