Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Credit Scores and Credit Cards: Choosing the Right Card for Your Score

    There are a variety of credit cards available in the market. So, people at times get confused about which credit card to apply for. Here are the steps to help you to choose the best credit card.

    Credit Scores and Credit Cards: Choosing the Right Card for Your Score
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    Credit usage has increased a lot in India. People have started using credit cards for daily usage and take benefit of credit card rewards. People are often confused about which card can be the best for them. This at times depends on the credit score you carry.

    A person with a high credit score can good credit cards with good rewards. Whereas for a person with a low credit score, it is tough to get a credit card. You can get a free credit score online. In this article, we will understand how can you choose the right credit card.

    How to select the right credit card? 

    There are a variety of credit cards available in the market. So, people at times get confused about which credit card to apply for. Here are the steps to help you to choose the best credit card.

    1. Check your Credit Score 

    Firstly, have a check on your credit score. A credit score plays an important role in selecting the right credit card. Banks before issuing you a credit card assess your credit score and credit history. Moreover, all top reward credit cards require you to have a good credit score.

    You can get free credit score from credit bureaus like TransUnion Cibil, Equifax, and Experian. If you have a good credit score don’t start applying to too many credit cards as this will affect your credit score.

    2. Assess your Spending Patterns 


    Your spending pattern plays an important role in choosing the right credit card. If you travel a lot then you should go for a travel credit card. If you are going out for frequent dinners at various restaurants then a dining credit card will be beneficial to you. Select the card as per your spending habits so you can get the best rewards and discounts.

    3. Determine your needs 

    Determine your need for applying for a credit card. You shall analyse why you need a credit card. An individual generally applies for a credit card for the following needs: -

    • For Credit Score Improvement 

    If you don’t have a credit history then you can start by getting a basic credit card. A credit card with no annual fees will be suitable for this. This will help to build your credit as well as improve your credit score

    • To Transfer the Outstanding Balance 

    If you are planning to transfer the outstanding balances of many credit cards, then a credit card with a low-interest rate is a good option. This will reduce your debt burden

    • To Shop for expensive items 

    Many people want the credit card to buy expensive items on EMI. For this, it's better to have a credit card with rewards for retail shopping or departmental stores. 

    4. Do Your Research 

    Conduct your own research. There are many websites available online where you can compare credit cards based on their features and benefits. This will assist you in the right selection of cards.
     

    5.Apply for the card 

    After you have done all your research and determined your needs now is the time to apply for a credit card. You can go on the bank’s website, check the offers and apply for the card that best suits your needs.
     

    Conclusion 

    Choosing the right credit card is important. You can select the right credit card based on your needs, credit score and spending habits. Compare various credit cards that suit your needs and go for the best one. 

    Credit Scores and Credit Cards: Choosing the Right Card for Your Score

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content 

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Wins Most Effective Content Marketing Strategy Award at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Wins Most Effective Content Marketing Strategy Award at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards

    Has The Meme Coin Craze Faded? New Crypto Presale, Scorpion Casino Token, Raises over $1.3 Million

    Has The Meme Coin Craze Faded? New Crypto Presale, Scorpion Casino Token, Raises over $1.3 Million

    Avalanche (AVAX) and Scorpion Casino (SCORP): Crypto Titans Reshaping DeFi and Online Gambling

    Avalanche (AVAX) and Scorpion Casino (SCORP): Crypto Titans Reshaping DeFi and Online Gambling

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    ChatGPTs Top Crypto Picks: Ethereum, Solana & SCORP Token

    ChatGPT’s Top Crypto Picks: Ethereum, Solana & SCORP Token

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Weather, pitch report, probable playing XI and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Weather, pitch report, probable playing XI and more

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh shows excellent fight back, New Zealand still ahead avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh shows excellent fight back, New Zealand still ahead

    BJP appoints Kiren Rijiju as Election In-Charge for Mizoram, Anil Antony as Co-Incharge AJR

    BJP appoints Kiren Rijiju as Election In-Charge for Mizoram, Anil Antony as Co-Incharge

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details vma

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details

    Cricket Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir; 10 quotes by the former Indian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir; 10 quotes by the former Indian opener

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon