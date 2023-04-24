Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines; CM assures smooth pilgrimage

    Now for the next six months, devotees will be able to worship 'Maa Ganga' in Gangotri and 'Maa Yamuna' in Yamunotri Dham.

    Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines; CM assures smooth pilgrimage-snt
    The portals of the world famous Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines have been opened for the devotees to visit on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Saturday. As per the schedule, the doors of Gangotri Dham have been opened at 12.35 pm  and the doors of Yamunotri Dham at 12.41 in the afternoon for the darshan of the devotees. Now for the next six months, the devotees will be able to darshan of Maa Ganga in Gangotri and Maa Yamuna in Yamunotri Dham. Today the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

    Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Kharsali, Yamunotri on Saturday. After that, the festive doli of Maa Yamuna ji was sent from Kharsali to Yamunotri Dham. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that with the opening of the doors of Maa Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham today, the Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand has started. The portals of Shri Kedarnath will open on 25 April and Shri Badrinath on 27 April. Devotees coming on Chardham Yatra were welcomed on their arrival at Dev Bhoomi. Flowers have been showered on the devotees through helicopter.

    Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Chardham Yatra will be celebrated with enthusiasm. He welcomed the devotees coming from the country and abroad to Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand. He said that the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal, Baba Kedar, Maa Yamunotri and Gangotri remain on everyone. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

    Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami took the blessings of Mother Ganga ji by offering prayers at Gangotri Dham. The Chief Minister welcomed all the devotees coming on Chardham Yatra. He said that all the devotees who come from the country and abroad for the Chardham Yatra will be given darshan. All preparations have been done in view of the Char Dham Yatra. The state government is determined for safe and smooth travel. Every possible facility will be made available to the devotees in the state. He said that all arrangements for the yatra are being regularly monitored.

    Chairman of Gangotri Mandir Committee Mr. Harish Semwal told that on Friday at 12:15 minutes, Maa Ganga's festival doli left for Gangotri Dham from Mukhba village for its winter stay. After taking night rest at Bhairav Temple located in Bhairav Valley, the next day morning at 8 am Maa Ganga's Utsav Doli reached Gangotri Dham. Where Ganga Poojan, Ganga Sahastranam recitation and special poojas were performed along with rituals, at 12:35 on Sarvath Amrit Siddha Yoga, the doors of Gangotri Dham were opened for the devotees to visit.

    Mr. Suresh Uniyal, Secretary of the Yamunotri Temple Committee, told that on Saturday morning, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the doli of Maa Yamuna left for Yamunotri Dham from Kharsali village at 8 am. Doli reached Yamunotri Dham at 11 am. Where after offering prayers and performing Havan, the doors of Yamunotri Dham have been opened for devotees to visit at 12:41 in Abhijeet Muhurta with Vedic chanting.

