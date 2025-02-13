Bitcoin Price Analysis February 12, 2025: BTC Struggling at $96K - Why DexBoss Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Bitcoin's volatility keeps traders alert. With the next bull market on the horizon, many are looking for the best crypto to buy now.

On February 12, 2025, Bitcoin started the day within a moderate channel. At 2:45 UTC, a breakout occurred, initiating a downtrend. Shortly after, at 03:05 UTC, an oversold RSI condition coincided with a sharp price decline, which found support at $95,100. The price then reversed, beginning an upward movement. BTC now faces two key possibilities: a breakout above $96,512.73, potentially driving it toward $97,464.67, or a downturn toward the $94,877.08 support level. Traders need to look for confirmation signs, such as volume surges or MACD crosses, to determine their next move.

Chart 1, Analyzed by alioliyaee_f, published on TradingView, February 12, 2025

Bitcoin Price Analysis of the Last 24 Hours

On the previous day, BTC's price action reflected a series of technical fluctuations driven by key indicators. At 00:40 UTC, the RSI signaled an overbought condition, leading to a minor price fluctuation, followed by an oversold condition at 02:30 UTC, where Bitcoin found support at $97,464.67. The price then moved into a consolidation phase before a golden cross on the MACD line at 04:00 UTC hinted at an upward trend. This momentum pushed Bitcoin to its highest price of the day, $98,478.47, at 05:55 UTC, where it faced strong resistance. However, the trend shifted around 12:00 UTC with a MACD death cross, followed by a breakout at 13:35 UTC, bringing Bitcoin down to a new support level at $96,595.74.

The bearish pressure continued, and at 16:25 UTC, another breakout pushed Bitcoin to $94,877.08, where it stabilized briefly. By 19:35 UTC, an oversold RSI reading indicated a potential reversal, confirmed by a golden cross on the MACD at 19:50 UTC, driving the price upward. The rally met resistance at $96,512.73 around 21:45 UTC, marked by another overbought RSI signal. Finally, a MACD death cross at 22:30 UTC suggested a possible renewed downtrend, capping off a volatile trading day.

What is the Best Crypto to Buy Now Amid BTC Consolidation?

Bitcoin's volatility keeps traders alert. With the next bull market on the horizon, many are looking for the best crypto to buy now. Emerging tokens are gaining traction fast, and rising interest in presales offers early entry. These projects hold massive growth potential:

1. DexBoss (DEBO)

DexBoss is the best crypto to buy now, powered by $DEBO. It’s a DeFi trading platform for both beginners and experts. It offers deep liquidity, minimal slippage, and advanced financial tools like margin trading and staking. A buyback and burn mechanism enhances token value, while fast order execution ensures seamless trading opportunities in real time.



Click here to know more about DexBoss

Presale: An Early Investment Opportunity

DexBoss is currently in its presale stage, allowing early investors to secure $DEBO before its official listing. The presale is gaining traction, signaling strong potential in the DeFi space. The pricing structure offers a significant upside for those who enter early.

Funds Raised: $565,731.2 has been raised out of the $750,000 target.

Current Price: $0.011

Listing Price: $0.0505

Trade Over 2000+ Cryptos with Ease

This high potential crypto offers access to a vast selection of over 2000+ cryptos, including top-tier assets and exclusive tokens found only on decentralized exchanges. With deep liquidity and seamless trading, DexBoss empowers users to explore new opportunities and stay ahead in the ever-evolving crypto market.

2. Aureal One (DLUME)

Aureal One is the blockchain built for the next generation of gaming and metaverse projects. Designed for seamless digital experiences, this high potential crypto offers zero gas fees, ensuring players can enjoy uninterrupted gameplay. As the demand for decentralized gaming grows, Aureal One positions itself as the best crypto to buy now in blockchain gaming.

Aureal One Presale: Early Access to the Future of DeFi

The Aureal One presale is nearing completion, with $3,200,285 raised out of the $4,500,000 target. The current price of DLUME is $0.0013, with a listing price set at $0.005, offering early investors a potential 323.08% gain. The next price increase will be 15.4%, making this the best time to invest.

Gaming Features: DarkLume & Clash of Tiles

DarkLume Metaverse offers a fully immersive experience where players can own, trade, and shape decentralized virtual worlds. Meanwhile, Clash of Tiles introduces a strategy-based game where players deploy cryptocurrencies and stocks on tiles, engaging in real-time battles influenced by real-world price movements. These projects showcase Aureal One’s power, redefining blockchain gaming.

What’s Next?

Bitcoin's price movements have highlighted key support and resistance levels, shaping potential future trends. The price hovers between key levels, with potential moves above $96,512.73 or down to $94,877.08. While traders await confirmation signals, Aureal One and DexBoss Presale attract growing interest, showcasing the market’s focus on both established assets and emerging crypto opportunities.

