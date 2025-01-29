Big Platform, Three Topics, and Major Appreciation for Uttarakhand

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise, the Dhami government's initiatives have reached a broader national and international audience.

Big Platform, Three Topics, and Major Appreciation for Uttarakhand
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

*Modi Praises UCC, Winter Tourism, and Plastic-Free Campaign*

*Uttarakhand's Efforts Highlighted on the National Games Stage*

*Winter Tourism Yatra Branding Boosts Government's Initiatives*

Tuesday witnessed the grand stage of the National Games, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several key issues related to sports development. However, he also raised three significant topics that highlighted Uttarakhand's unique efforts. The Prime Minister specifically commended the Dhami government's initiatives and praised them openly. These three topics were the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Winter Tourism, and the Plastic-Free Campaign.

Big Platform, Three Topics, and Major Appreciation for Uttarakhand

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise, the Dhami government's initiatives have reached a broader national and international audience. the Prime Minister had made a special mention of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implemented in Uttarakhand. He connected the underlying spirit of inclusivity in sports and the UCC in an interesting manner.

Recently, the Dhami government's proactive approach to Winter Tourism Yatra received full support from the Prime Minister, which holds significant importance. Regarding Winter Tourism, launched to benefit Uttarakhand's local economy, the Prime Minister made an important statement expressing his desire to personally participate in this initiative. During his recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had invited the Prime Minister to join the Winter Tourism Yatra. By branding this initiative, the Prime Minister has further propelled the state's efforts.

Big Platform, Three Topics, and Major Appreciation for Uttarakhand

The Prime Minister was impressed with the Green Games theme of the National Games. He spoke highly of initiatives like medal creation from e-waste and tree plantation by winning athletes. Additionally, he openly appreciated the Dhami government's efforts toward the Plastic-Free Campaign.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Grand Inauguration of the 38th National Games of Uttarakhand: PM Modi Says Sports Enhance the Nation's Reputat

Grand Inauguration of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand: PM Modi Says Sports Enhance the Nation’s Reputat

Uttarakhand Becomes First State in Independent India to Implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Uttarakhand Becomes First State in Independent India to Implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

5 Easy steps to promote your logistics business in India

5 Easy steps to promote your logistics business in India

Dhamis Dominance Solidified with Victory in the "Semifinals of Power"

'Dhami's Dominance Solidified with Victory in the "Semifinals of Power"

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

Recent Stories

'300 units free electricity, LPG cylinder at Rs 500': Congress's 5 guarantees for Delhi polls (WATCH) shk

'300 units free electricity, LPG cylinder at Rs 500': Congress's 5 guarantees for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY NTI

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise ATG

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

Football El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, heres why HRD

El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, here's why

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon