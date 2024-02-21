Bath Spa University Unveils New London Campus, Paving the Way for Global Education Opportunities

The Bath Spa University team is visiting India and Sri Lanka between the 21st and 27th February, covering three cities in India (Delhi, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad) and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Later this month, an International Recruitment team from Bath Spa is visiting India and Sri Lanka to promote Bath Spa University London (BSUL) and the newly launched Postgraduate Master Courses which are offered at the London Site.

The Bath Spa University team is visiting India and Sri Lanka between the 21st and 27th February, covering three cities in India (Delhi, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad) and Colombo in Sri Lanka. The visit underscores Bath Spa University's commitment to fostering educational collaborations with Associates and providing Indian students with access to high-quality education in the UK.

Among these engagements, the team will attend the BUILA event at the Delhi British Council on 21st February, where they will meet with the International BUILA team, University Representatives, and Agents. Prospective students and agents attending this event are cordially invited to connect with Bath Spa University's India Office and UK colleagues.

Bath Spa University is a public University in Bath, England, in the United Kingdom. Currently the University has almost 10,000 students studying between five campuses in total, including the newly launched London site (BSUL).

The University is ranked amongst the top 100 universities in the United Kingdom.

Bath Spa University London (BSUL), nestled in Hackney, East London, offers seamless accessibility via London Heathrow Airport and Hoxton and Shoreditch train stations, along with an extensive network of buses and the London underground. Boasting picturesque green spaces and a vibrant cultural scene nearby, the area provides an enriching backdrop for academic and professional endeavours, with abundant networking opportunities in the bustling metropolis of London.

The courses offered at BSUL are the MBA Leadership and MA Business and Management. The MA Business and Management degree provides you with a broad introduction to the fundamental principles of business and management in a rapidly changing, increasingly globalised world. Our MBA degree in Leadership develops your talent and potential as a creative, innovative, and enterprising leader as well as your theoretical understanding and professional expertise in strategic management and leadership.

(Please note the Bath Spa University also offers a wide variety of Post Graduate and Undergraduate courses at the other campuses.)

Bath Spa University London offers flexible study options to accommodate various commitments, allowing students to tailor their schedule. The teaching approach is interactive, practical, and engaging, with a diverse cohort of academic staff offering deep knowledge and industry experience, fostering dynamic peer-to-peer interactions and cross-cultural insights.

The visiting dignitaries from Bath Spa University for the Bath Spa University London Launch are:

Mr. Ben Hughes - Director of Student Recruitment & Marketing and Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic Planning

Mr. Mark McGuinness - Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Interim Head of School: Art, Film and Media

Mrs. Jiemin Tomita - Head of International Recruitment and Partnerships

Ms. Jiemin Tomita, Head of International Recruitment and Partnerships, remarked, "Studying at our London site is not just an educational pursuit; it's a pathway to career excellence. With a dedicated emphasis on employability, we offer students unparalleled access to potential employers and diverse career avenues. Our nurturing academic environment, state-of-the-art facilities, and prime location will equip you with the tools for success."

Bath Spa University’s story first began in 1852, with over 170 years of heritage supporting its proud reputation. The University’s main campus, Newton Park, has been operating as a teaching facility for over 80 years, with major development in the early 2010s seeing new facilities and academic hubs being opened.

Bath Spa University was named the Sunday Times University of the Year for Social Inclusion in 2023, BSU London offers a dynamic and flexible approach to higher education that embraces and empowers the different lived experiences of our students.

Roxana Pitaru BSUL student said: “Studying at Bath Spa University London gave me the chance to develop myself enormously personally and professionally. The teaching is always engaging while the courses have quality content, and we always have extra support available if needed.”

Our flexible timetables allow you to fit full-time study around your other commitments by studying two full days a week or three-four evenings a week. Our teaching is interactive, practical, and engaging and you’ll benefit from the deep knowledge and industry experience of our academic staff. Our students are diverse with a mix of backgrounds, ages, and life experiences, giving you a dynamic peer-to-peer learning experience.

Please visit: https://www.bathspa.ac.uk/schools/bsu-london/

For more information please contact:

Bath Spa University India Office Jagat Patel, Regional Manager +91 9820087199

Ankur Bhadoria, Admissions Officer bsuindia@bathspa.ac.uk +91 9824027473

Bath Spa University UK Office Jiemin Tomita, Head of International Recruitment and Partnerships j.tomita@bathspa.ac.uk



International Team international@bathspa.ac.uk +44 (0)1225 875875