Asian Paints Apcolite All Protek: Now confidently say 'Bhaag Daag Bhaag' and keep interior walls spotless

If your home has fabulously painted interior walls and children running around all the time, chances are as much as you enjoy the sweet clamour of your kids, you also tend to keep an eye on the walls. With your adventure-spirited kids eagerly looking for a location to stamp their next masterpiece, your spotless walls are definitely not safe.

So, what happens when two adventure-spirited siblings take their artwork from their dinner plate to an interior wall?

Taking a cue from an everyday episode from our lives, Asian Paints made a playful television commercial. The kids are up to something; they have an interior wall on their radar, and ketchup is their weapon of choice. But there's a twist in the tale. Unlike the expected climax, here, the interior wall wins the contest.

Can your interior wall remain stain-repellent and beautiful despite repeated onslaughts by tough stains like ketchup, mustard sauce, chocolate sauce and ink? Well, it can, says a thoughtfully crafted television ad by Asian Paints.

In their new campaign, "Bhaag Daag Bhaag," Asian Paints introduces Apcolite All Protek emulsion, the ultimate product to keep interior walls spotless, beautiful, and stain-repellent.

Dubbed the next revolution in interior paints, Apcolite All Protek has the unique Lotus Effect Technology that gives it the best-in-class stain resistance. The Advanced Stain Guard makes it easy to clean stains. It also comes with the best-in-class fire rating, which helps resist flames from spreading. The product is available in over 2000+ shades and matt and shyne variants.

In this delightful ad film, a young girl and her brother are making art out of breadcrumbs and ketchup on their dinner plate. Then, the brother suggests a larger canvas for their artwork: the beautiful interior wall.

In a creative visualization, the ad shows, in a rather cheeky way, how the Apcolite All Protek emulsion magically defeats the stains, leaving the children amazed.

The commercial cleverly emphasizes how Apcolite All Protek emulsion turns your worries into beautiful opportunities by keeping your walls pristine. Adding a playful twist to the TVC, the father joins the children's creative adventure, offering himself as a canvas for their well-intentioned endeavour.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content