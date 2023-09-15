Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ambikapur: Eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted by women SHGs in high demand

    These handcrafted idols are now available for purchase at C-Mart, and the women have also set up stalls in local markets. There is a growing demand for these beautiful idols among the public.

    Ambikapur: Eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted by women SHGs in high demand
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Ambikapur 15 September 2023// Women associated with self-help groups in the district are diligently crafting eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. These handcrafted idols are now available for purchase at C-Mart, and the women have also set up stalls in local markets. There is a growing demand for these beautiful idols among the public.

    Rahul Sinha, who came to C-Mart to purchase household items, stated "I spotted these Ganesha idols here and was informed that they are made from clay. I bought one for Rs 350. Clay-made, eco-friendly idols do not harm the environment."

    It's worth mentioning that these Ganesha idols are being prepared by women from Ganesh Pratima Nirman Utpadak Samuh Karmi and Shakti Samooh and Pragati Women Self-Help Group at RIPA Gauthan Mendrakala. Vimla, a member of the Shakti Samooh explained, "These idols are entirely made from clay. Collectively, we have produced a large number of idols. Initially, we began this work upon receiving orders, but given the demand and profitability from idol sales, we have continued preparing them."

    A member of the Pragati Women Self-Help Group stated that she enjoys doing this work. The women within the group are enthusiastically involved in the creation of these idols, and the government and administration have provided them with a valuable source of employment. What brings them the greatest satisfaction is knowing that the idols they craft with their own hands will be worshipped in homes throughout the region.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune

    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune

    Onam Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    Onam: Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    TVS Emerald Luxor: Why You Should Book An Apartment Located In Anna Nagar?

    TVS Emerald Luxor: Why You Should Book An Apartment Located In Anna Nagar?

    Revolutionizing Investment: The Power and Potential of Online Trading

    Revolutionizing Investment: The Power and Potential of Online Trading

    Recent Stories

    One in ten people worldwide battle hunger: World Food Program head alerts UN AVV

    'One in ten people worldwide battle hunger': World Food Program head alerts UN

    Thalapathy 68: Where and when to watch Thalapathy Vijay's hit film on OTT? Read details rkn

    Thalapathy 68: Where and when to watch Thalapathy Vijay's hit film on OTT? Read details

    Football Premier League 2023/24: American firm 777 Partners take over Everton; read club statement osf

    Premier League 2023/24: American firm 777 Partners take over Everton; read club statement

    Defence Ministry okays procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighters from HAL

    MoD okays procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets from HAL

    Deepika Padukone finally addresses questions related to 'fees' for an extended cameo in Jawan vma

    Deepika Padukone finally addresses questions related to 'fees' for an extended cameo in Jawan

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon