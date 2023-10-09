Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ambedkar statue in Raipur: Everyone's responsibility to protect Constitution as it empowers us, says CM Baghel

    Chief Minister participated in the Bhoomi Pujan program organized for the installation of the new statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk in Raipur

    Ambedkar statue in Raipur: Everyone's responsibility to protect Constitution as it empowers us, says CM Baghel
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    Raipur, 7 October 2023/ Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel participated in the Bhoomi Pujan program organized by the Urban Administration Department for the installation of the new statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk in Raipur. MLA Mr. Kuldeep Juneja, Mayor Mr. Aijaz Dhebar, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission Mr. Gyanesh Sharma, and public representatives were present on the occasion.

    While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that on the day of Ambedkar Jayanti, it came to light that the present statue of Baba Saheb had weathered with time, hence a new statue should be installed in its place. This responsibility was given to the Municipal Corporation; the Corporation floated a tender for it, completed the process, and the statue is now under construction. Today, the Bhoomi Pujan of the idol installation work is being conducted. On this occasion, I congratulate all of you and give you my best wishes.

    Ambedkar statue in Raipur: Everyone's responsibility to protect Constitution as it empowers us, says CM Baghel

    The Chief Minister said that in the present time, we can take society and the country forward by following the path shown by Baba Saheb. The Constitution he has given us is the biggest strength for all countrymen. Under this Constitution, we all have certain fundamental rights. Now, if an attempt is made to weaken the Constitution, it will be an attempt to weaken the countrymen, which will also weaken the country. Considering the Constitution is supreme, it is the responsibility of all of us to protect it because this Constitution empowers us.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explanation of India's Top 10 Mixer Juicer in 2023

    Exploration of India’s Top 10 Mixer Juicer in 2023

    RO Water Purifiers: Quality Solutions at Every Price Point

    RO Water Purifiers: Quality Solutions at Every Price Point

    Peplos Redefining Men's Fashion with Quality, Comfort, and Style

    Peplos: Redefining Men's Fashion with Quality, Comfort, and Style

    Navigating Crypto Volatility with Machine Learning: How Bitcoin's Recent Surge Could Impact Scorpion Casino's Digital Token

    Navigating Crypto Volatility with Machine Learning: How Bitcoin's Recent Surge Could Impact Scorpion Casino's

    Top 10 Vacuum Cleaners for a Sparkling Clean House

    Top 10 Vacuum Cleaners for a Sparkling Clean House

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 on Flipkart vs iPhone 13 on Amazon Which is a BETTER deal gcw

    iPhone 14 on Flipkart vs iPhone 13 on Amazon: Which is a BETTER deal?

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor shot Rs 25 crore climax sceneRKK

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor shot Rs 25 crore climax scene

    SC stays Kerala HC order refusing to suspend conviction of disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal anr

    SC stays Kerala HC order refusing to suspend conviction of disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

    Persepolis to Golestan Palace: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites in Iran ATG

    Persepolis to Golestan Palace: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites in Iran

    Kerala: All four missing fishermen's bodies recovered from Munambam boat accident site rkn

    Kerala: All four missing fishermen's bodies recovered from Munambam boat accident site

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon