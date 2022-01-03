  • Facebook
    'State of cowards, thugs...': Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan says 'got fired at, held at gunpoint'

    Reham Khan, blaming her former husband for the attack, claimed that during Imran Khan's reign, Pakistan has devolved into a nation of "cowards, thugs, and the greedy."

    Pakistan PM ex wife Reham Khan says got fired at held at gunpoint calls state of cowards thugs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, claims she was stopped by unidentified men who opened fire on the car she was travelling in on Sunday night. Reham Khan, blaming her former husband for the attack, claimed that during Imran Khan's reign, Pakistan has devolved into a nation of "cowards, thugs, and the greedy." Taking to Twitter, she wrote that her car got fired on her way back from her nephew's marriage, and two men on a motorbike held the vehicle at gunpoint. Calling it a state of cowards, thugs and the greedy, she questioned if it was Imran Khan's new Pakistan.  

    Despite being unharmed, Reham Khan stated that the experience had left her "outraged and concerned."  Reham Khan stated in a follow-up tweet sent hours later that no FIR had been filed. She also praised her supporters and stated that she "would prefer a duel to a cowardly hidden attempt."

    From 2014 through October 30, 2015, Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist and former TV anchor, was married to Imran Khan. The 48-year-old is well-known for her outspoken criticism of her ex-leadership husband's style and public pronouncements. Following the Pulwama tragedy in 2019, Reham Khan said that Imran Khan was a puppet of the country's military who came to prominence by compromising on ideology and moderate policies.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
