    Pakistan embassy in Argentina slams PM Imran Khan, says 'diplomats cannot be blamed for failures'

    Calling for a political substitution in Islamabad, the Instagram post declared that only doing so would revive Pakistan's reliability and credibility.

    Buenos Aires, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 3:56 PM IST
    In the latest in the series of diplomatic embarrassments for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's embassy in Argentina has put out an Instagram post in which it apparently declares that diplomats cannot be blamed for failures.

    The post on Instagram, which in some moments was termed by the Pakistani establishment as a case of account hacking, said that the country may lose out on the JF-17 deal with Argentina. Calling for a political substitution in Islamabad, the post declared that only doing so would revive Pakistan's reliability and credibility.

    Image: Screenshot of the Instagram Post by the Pakistan Embassy in Argentina 

    The JF-17 Thunder is a multi-role fighter aircraft jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation. Pakistan had in September claimed that Argentina had allocated $664 million in its 2022 budget to acquire 12 JF-17 Block-III fighter jets from Pakistan. However, the Argentine government quickly shot down the report, denying any claims with regard to the aircraft's procurement. At the same time, the Argentinians did confirm that they were looking for a supersonic combat aircraft. According to some reports, India's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is also in the reckoning.

    Meanwhile, the latest in-house diplomatic criticism comes barely a month after another embassy, in Serbia, put out a Twitter post that lamented about how Pakistani government officials in that country were unpaid for the past three months. The claims made in the post from the verified account of the Pakistan Embassy was later denied by Islamabad and dismissed as the outcome of a hacking. 

    Four days ago, the Imran Khan government was left red-faced when its claim to have successfully conducted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit were exposed by several experts who pointed out that out of the 57 nations who are part of the grouping, only 27 attended the summit.

    Also Read: Calling Pakistan and Imran Khan's bluff about a 'successful' OIC summit

    Also Read: Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan

