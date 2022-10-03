'Blank sign left during repairs': Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

Canadian officials have denied any vandalism at a recently opened park called 'Shri Bhagavad Gita' in Brampton city, and have emphasised that the alleged blank sign was left during repair work. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown took to Twitter to clarify the matter.

“We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities & @PeelPolice to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators,” the High Commission of India in Canada tweeted on Sunday.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown on Sunday night took to Twitter to clarify the matter. Brampton is a city in the province of Ontario, Canada.

"Following yesterday's complaints of damage at the freshly launched Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, we moved quickly to conduct more investigations. We discovered that the reported blank sign was erected by the builder as a temporary measure until the permanent Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign could be reinstalled tomorrow," Brown tweeted.

Brown also expressed gratitude to the Indian community for raising the matter, saying, "We are glad to learn of this conclusion. We applaud the community for bringing this to our notice and for helping to make Brampton a safe and welcoming place to live."

"The blank sign was left up while repairs were being made. We never remove a sign unless it is broken or its name changes," he explained in another tweet.

Peel Regional Police also said: “There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure.” India issued a warning to its people in Canada last month, noting a "sharp spike in cases of hate crime, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities."

The advisory said: “In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/ education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.”