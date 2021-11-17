Good news for expatriates; UAE announces new labour law

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced a new labour law that will be applicable for private sector firms operating in the United Arab Emirates. The new law comes with a series of employment reforms in the country's private sector. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Indigenization, the new labour laws have been announced to protect workers' rights. Let us take a look at some of the highlights of the new labour law, which will take effect in the UAE from February 2, 2022.

* Private sector employees will be entitled to one day's paid leave as per the company's decision to extend weekends.

* In case of death of next of kin, leave is payable for three to five days. The number of days of leave will be based on the relationship with the deceased.

* Upon completion of two years under an employer, the employee will be entitled to 10 days of study leave. However, this clause comes with a precondition that the person must join an accredited educational institution in the UAE.

* Private sector employees will get five-day parental leave. This leave can be taken for a period of six months from the date of the birth of the baby. The father and mother of the child will get this leave.

* Maternity leave in the private sector has been increased to 60 days. This will be for 45 days with full pay and for the next 15 days with half pay.

* If the mother has post-delivery health problems or other illnesses after the end of the maternity leave, she is entitled to an additional 45 days of unpaid leave. But documents proving this must be produced.

* Mothers of children in need of special care will receive an additional 30 days of paid leave after the end of maternity leave. After this, if required, another 30 days of unpaid leave will be available.

