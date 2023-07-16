Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For first time this summer, UAE's temperature soars above 50 degree Celsius

    The UAE experiences high humidity levels, especially along the coastal areas due to its proximity to the Arabian Gulf. The combination of high temperatures and humidity can make the weather feel even more intense and uncomfortable. In the UAE, the heat index can often surpass 50°C (122°F), amplifying the perceived heat and making it essential to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

    For first time this summer, UAE's temperature soars above 50 degree Celsius anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    On Sunday, record heat projections lingered over areas of the United States, Europe, and Asia as tens of millions of people battled dangerously high temperatures throughout the world. The National Centre of Meteorology reports that temperatures in the UAE also reached 50 degrees Celsius for the first time this summer on Saturday.

    Also read: Locked room mystery? Over 100 tourists briefly trapped in Agatha Christie's former home; here's what happened

    On July 15, at 2:30 p.m. in Abu Dhabi, Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) recorded the nation's highest temperature of 50.1°C. According to the National Centre of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates, temperatures have recently increased with partly cloudy skies and moderate winds. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, it will be 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Low temperatures in the emirates will be 34°C and 35°C, respectively.

    Doctors in the UAE have recommended locals stay indoors and out of the sun during times of extreme heat. The best way to stop the loss of electrolytes is to stay hydrated.

    They should also avoid engaging in outdoor activities directly in the sun, and they can safeguard themselves by donning sunglasses and sunscreen. To feel light in the current climate, it is best to dress loosely and in light colours.

    Since June 15, the United Arab Emirates has implemented the "Midday Break" policy, which forbids employment in open areas or in the sun from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has been enforcing the effort to prohibit employees from working during the hottest part of the summer for the past 19 years.

    Employers who do not comply will be subject to a Dh5,000 per employee fine. If more than one worker is forced to work during the prohibited hours, the maximum penalties is Dh50,000.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announces holiday for public sector; Check dates anr

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announce holiday for public sector; Check dates

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season anr

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season

    Saudi documenting Hadith to stop misuse by Islamic radicals, terrorists

    Saudi documenting Hadith to stop misuse by Islamic radicals, terrorists

    UAE awaits another holidays for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE anr

    UAE awaits another 3-day weekend for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July; Check out the new prices anr

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July 2023; Check out the new prices

    Recent Stories

    tennis Novak Djokovic: 7 memorable quotes by legend on Wimbledon snt eai

    Novak Djokovic: 7 memorable quotes by legend on Wimbledon

    Forever green 6 timeless plants for your garden gcw eai

    Forever green: 6 timeless plants for your garden

    Kaavaalaa Tamannaah Bhatia Rajinikanth viral song from Jailer is LOVED by many (Videos) RBA

    Kaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s viral song from Jailer is LOVED by many (Videos)

    Who was Zarina Hashmi? Artist whose birthday Google is celebrating with a doodle ADC

    Who was Zarina Hashmi? Artist whose birthday Google is celebrating with a doodle

    Locked room mystery? Over 100 tourists briefly trapped in Agatha Christie's former home; here's what happened snt

    Locked room mystery? Over 100 tourists briefly trapped in Agatha Christie's former home; here's what happened

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon