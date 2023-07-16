For first time this summer, UAE's temperature soars above 50 degree Celsius

The UAE experiences high humidity levels, especially along the coastal areas due to its proximity to the Arabian Gulf. The combination of high temperatures and humidity can make the weather feel even more intense and uncomfortable. In the UAE, the heat index can often surpass 50°C (122°F), amplifying the perceived heat and making it essential to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

On Sunday, record heat projections lingered over areas of the United States, Europe, and Asia as tens of millions of people battled dangerously high temperatures throughout the world. The National Centre of Meteorology reports that temperatures in the UAE also reached 50 degrees Celsius for the first time this summer on Saturday.

Also read: Locked room mystery? Over 100 tourists briefly trapped in Agatha Christie's former home; here's what happened

On July 15, at 2:30 p.m. in Abu Dhabi, Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) recorded the nation's highest temperature of 50.1°C. According to the National Centre of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates, temperatures have recently increased with partly cloudy skies and moderate winds. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, it will be 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Low temperatures in the emirates will be 34°C and 35°C, respectively.

Doctors in the UAE have recommended locals stay indoors and out of the sun during times of extreme heat. The best way to stop the loss of electrolytes is to stay hydrated.

They should also avoid engaging in outdoor activities directly in the sun, and they can safeguard themselves by donning sunglasses and sunscreen. To feel light in the current climate, it is best to dress loosely and in light colours.

Since June 15, the United Arab Emirates has implemented the "Midday Break" policy, which forbids employment in open areas or in the sun from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has been enforcing the effort to prohibit employees from working during the hottest part of the summer for the past 19 years.

Employers who do not comply will be subject to a Dh5,000 per employee fine. If more than one worker is forced to work during the prohibited hours, the maximum penalties is Dh50,000.