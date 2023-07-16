Locked room mystery? Over 100 tourists briefly trapped in Agatha Christie's former home; here's what happened

More than 100 tourists were trapped for hours at Agatha Christie's Greenway estate in the UK due to a fallen tree, reminiscent of scenes from her mystery books.

More than 100 tourists encountered an unexpected adventure at Greenway, the former residence of renowned British mystery author Agatha Christie in Devon, United Kingdom, on Friday. They found themselves stuck for several hours after bad weather caused a tree to fall and block the road leading to the property, as reported by CNN. The incident seemed straight out of one of Christie's captivating mystery novels.

Caroline Heaven, one of the stranded tourists at Greenway, reached out to a local news outlet to inform them about the situation. The British National Trust, the manager of the historic site, promptly posted a notice on its website, notifying visitors about the fallen tree on the single-track road. A spokesperson for the National Trust assured that they were aware of visitors, staff, and volunteers still at Greenway who were unable to leave. The Trust made efforts to ensure their comfort while they waited for assistance. Many visitors found ways to pass the time, enjoying cups of tea in the tearoom and playing rounds of croquet on the lawn, according to the outlet.

The situation drew comparisons to Agatha Christie's classic book 'And Then There Were None,' where ten strangers are invited to a remote mansion off the Devon coast. As the story unfolds, the guests realize that one among them is a murderer, leading to a dwindling group as they are killed one by one.

Thankfully, unlike the suspenseful novel, the trapped tourists had a less harrowing experience. Rescue services managed to reopen the road, allowing them to leave the property on Friday evening. However, the National Trust has informed future tourists that Greenway will remain closed due to the extensive storm damage it sustained.