Zscaler Stock Jumps Premarket After Beat-And-Raise Q2: Retail Optimism Abounds

CEO Jay Chaudhry said the growing adoption of Zero Trust and AI drove strong demand for the company’s platform.

Zscaler Stock Jumps Premarket After Beat-And-Raise Q2: Retail Optimism Abounds
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) stock climbed in Thursday’s premarket after the cybersecurity vendor announced forecast-beating quarterly results and issued upbeat forward guidance.

The San Jose, California-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the second quarter (Q2) of the fiscal year 2025. This compares to the year-ago’s EPS of $0.63 and the Finchat-compiled consensus of $0.69.

Revenue grew 23% year over year (YoY) to $647.9 million, exceeding the mean analysts’ estimate of $635.35 million.

The headline numbers also came in ahead of the guidance issued in early December that modeled EPS and revenue of $0.68 to $0.69 and $633 million to $635 million, respectively.

Zscaler Chairman and CEO Jay Chaudhry said, “Growing adoption of Zero Trust and [artificial intelligence] AI is driving strong demand for our platform, resulting in yet another strong quarter that exceeded our guidance on both top and bottom line.”

The company’s Zero Trust cloud-native platform implements a zero-trust security strategy, which operates on the principle that no user, device, or application is trusted by default.

Among user metrics, deferred revenue climbed 25% YoY to $1.88 billion, slightly slower than the 27% growth in the first quarter (Q1). Calculated billings increased 18% to $742.69 million versus the first quarter’s 13% growth. 

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.88 billion.

Looking ahead, Zscaler guided third-quarter (Q3) adjusted EPS and revenue in the range of $0.75 to $0.76 and $665 million to $667 million, respectively, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 and $666.22 million.

The company raised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $3.04 to $3.09, from $2.94 to $2.99 and revenue guidance to a range of $2.64 billion to $2.654 billion from $2.623 billion to $2.643 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Zscaler stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (98/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume perked to ‘extremely high’ levels.

zs-sentiment.png ZS sentiment and message volume March 6, premarket as of 6:01 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher shared a technical chart and said the next stop is at the $212 level. 

Calling the quarterly release a “great report,” another user said they expected a violent move to the upside.

Zscaler stock climbed 4.49% to $205.28 in premarket trading. It has gained about 9% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Buzz Around Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Overshadows Tax Breaks Ahead of White House Summit

Retail Buzz Around Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Overshadows Tax Breaks Ahead of White House Summit

Dollar Tree Stock Rises On CFO Appointment, But Retail Sentiment Downbeat On Trump Tariffs

Dollar Tree Stock Rises On CFO Appointment, But Retail Sentiment Downbeat On Trump Tariffs

N2Off Completes Acquisition Of Battery Storage Systems In Italy From Solterra: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

N2Off Completes Acquisition Of Battery Storage Systems In Italy From Solterra: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

Tesla Stock Gets A Lift From Trump's Auto Moves, But Insider Selling And German Sales Slump Keep Retail Bearish

Tesla Stock Gets A Lift From Trump's Auto Moves, But Insider Selling And German Sales Slump Keep Retail Bearish

BigBear.ai Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects A Revenue Surge, But Retail’s Bearish

BigBear.ai Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects A Revenue Surge, But Retail’s Bearish

Recent Stories

Women's Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in sports MEG

Women’s Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in sports

Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches dmn

Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case ddr

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case

Chhattisgarh: 5 people dead in Raipur road accident ddr

8 killed, 12 injured in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces dmn

Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces

Recent Videos

VIRAL - Drunk Woman BLOCKS ITBP Jawans on Delhi Road, Video Sparks Outrage!

VIRAL - Drunk Woman BLOCKS ITBP Jawans on Delhi Road, Video Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Modified Jackets, 30 Dubai Trips: How Ranya Rao Smuggled Rs17.3 Cr Worth of Gold?

Karnataka Pulse | Modified Jackets, 30 Dubai Trips: How Ranya Rao Smuggled Rs17.3 Cr Worth of Gold?

Video Icon
Barcelona's Thrilling 5-4 COMEBACK Against Benfica in UCL Classic!

Barcelona's Thrilling 5-4 COMEBACK Against Benfica in UCL Classic!

Video Icon
PM Modi Explores Exhibition, Launches Trek & Bike Rally in Uttarakhand’s Harsil Valley

PM Modi Explores Exhibition, Launches Trek & Bike Rally in Uttarakhand’s Harsil Valley

Video Icon
'Little Surprised That People...' – EAM Jaishankar’s Candid View on Trump’s US Policy

'Little Surprised That People...' – EAM Jaishankar’s Candid View on Trump’s US Policy

Video Icon