ZJK Industrial (ZJK) said Thursday it plans to scale up production to support Nvidia’s (NVDA) B40 initiative, a specialized AI chip project targeting the Chinese market.

Nvidia’s stock edged 0.5% higher at the market open on Thursday, while ZJK’s stock jumped more than 11%.

The B40 is based on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture and is designed for the mid-to-high-end segment. ZJK said mass production could begin as early as June 2025, positioning the company to benefit from rising demand in the region.

"The B40 project presents several compelling market advantages. It complements Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000 workstation graphics cards currently being sold worldwide," ZJK CEO Ning Ding said in a statement. "According to supply chain forecasts, B40 chip shipments are expected to exceed one million units by the end of 2025."

Ding emphasized the opportunity to expand alongside Nvidia’s push into China’s AI market. “As a supplier to Nvidia, we see tremendous growth potential in this project, given the market size and surging demand in the AI sector,” he said. “We expect this initiative to contribute significant year-over-year revenue growth.”

ZJK added that it aims to leverage the B40 ramp-up to enhance its own business operations. “With our continued dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence, we are confident in our ability to capture new opportunities and drive long-term growth, business upgrades, and strategic expansion,” Ding said.

The B40 project has drawn attention as Nvidia works to maintain its footprint in China while complying with U.S. export controls.

While the company’s most advanced chips face restrictions, the B40 represents a pathway for Nvidia to serve one of the world’s largest AI markets through a customized and compliant solution.

Nvidia’s stock has gained 4.5% year-to-date, while ZJK’s shares have fallen nearly 45% in the same period.

