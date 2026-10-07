AI infrastructure firm Zeta Global has signed an agreement to acquire data company Digital Audience, expanding its European enterprise footprint.

The transaction integrates Digital Audience’s identity resolution and activation technology directly into the Zeta Data Cloud.

The move significantly bolsters Zeta’s commercial footprint and client network across Europe.

Zeta gains a specialized team of data and artificial intelligence engineers to reinforce its core technical infrastructure.

Intelligent artificial intelligence infrastructure provider Zeta Global Corp. (ZETA) announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire data infrastructure firm Digital Audience in a strategic bid to expand its identity matching across the global digital landscape.

The deal builds on an existing operational integration between the two platforms and aims to give enterprise brand clients clearer cross-channel measurement and streamlined deployment of customer intelligence.

ZETA stock added about 3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Enhancing AI Infrastructure

Zeta's proprietary enterprise setup focuses on converting internal corporate data into actionable marketing intelligence. Incorporating Digital Audience gives Zeta deeper reach in linking raw audience data with active campaign channels.

"Enterprise intelligence only creates value when it can be put to work and improve outcomes," said David A. Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Zeta Global. "Our focus is always helping clients generate a higher return on every dollar they invest, and Digital Audience will help us do exactly that."

Steinberg noted that the transaction allows commercial clients to operationalize audience insights more efficiently across ad formats while maintaining unified campaign metrics.

European Expansion and Talent Acquisition

Beyond technological consolidation, the transaction provides Zeta with an established footprint across European markets. Digital Audience brings an established list of regional enterprise clients along with specialized data science and software development talent.

Ruben Niet, founder and chief executive officer of Digital Audience, emphasized that modern marketers require data insights to transfer frictionlessly across media formats.

"Clients need their data and intelligence to travel with them across channels," Niet said. "By joining Zeta, we can bring our identity and activation capabilities together with one of the industry’s deepest sources of customer intelligence."

After closing the deal, both entities plan to coordinate integration steps to avoid service disruptions for active accounts. The company expects to unveil additional corporate updates and product announcements at its upcoming Zeta Live conference.

Financial terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

ZETA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

ZETA stock has gained about 61% year-to-date.

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