Canaccord Genuity and BofA have boosted their price targets, citing confidence in Zeta Global’s data capabilities and strategic direction.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is receiving praise from Wall Street after delivering a strong second-quarter (Q2) performance that beat expectations and sparked optimism for future growth.

Two major research firms have boosted their price targets, citing confidence in the company’s data capabilities and strategic direction.

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes revised his outlook on Zeta, lifting the firm’s target price to $28 from $26 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ recommendation, as per TheFly.

Zeta Global stock traded over 25% on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

ZETA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 710% surge in user message count over 24 hours. A Stocktwits user commended the earnings.

Another user said the stock is ‘undoubtedly impressive’.

Hynes highlighted the company’s across-the-board strength in Q2 and pointed to several growth drivers, including the expanding use of its OneZeta platform among targeted clients and emerging opportunities tied to AI and agency partnerships.

BofA Securities also raised its forecast, increasing its price target on the stock to $24 from $20, while reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating. According to the research firm, Zeta’s Q2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) outperformed both its internal projections and market consensus.

The brokerage credited Zeta’s unique combination of data assets and execution strength as key differentiators in a competitive landscape and added that stronger results are expected in upcoming quarters.

Zeta Global stock has gained over 11% year-to-date and has shed over 12% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<