Zeta’s AI-powered growth continues to keep investors happy, as news of an AI disruption that could negatively impact them had put them on edge.

Zeta’s shares closed more than 13% higher on Tuesday, marking its best day since November.

The company forecast fiscal 2026 revenue between $1.75 billion and $1.76 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $1.73 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

CEO David A. Steinberg said the company’s AI investments, which began eight years ago, are yielding increasingly better results.

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp jumped more than 5% in overnight trading after the company forecast annual revenue above Wall Street expectations and posted an upbeat quarterly result, boosting investor interest in the company’s artificial intelligence-based growth.

The earnings report comes as a sigh of relief for investors who have been on edge regarding the disruption from AI that could impact several companies negatively after Citrini Research earlier this week outlined that the boost in AI is also setting the pace for making it difficult for companies to scale growth, which would be visible in the next two years.

ZETA’s Earnings Snapshot

Zeta now expects annual core profit to be $389.9 million to $392.1 million, up $6 million at the midpoint from its prior guidance of $385.4 million. The company’s fourth-quarter revenue came in at $395 million, a 25% jump from a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of $379.3 million.

CEO Says ZETA To Be An AI Disruptor

“We delivered our 18th consecutive beat-and-raise quarter,” said CEO David A. Steinberg. “It reflects the compounding power of our system: proprietary data that improves with every customer interaction, intelligence that sharpens with every decision, and now Athena by ZetaTM—an interface that lowers the barriers to enterprise-wide adoption,” he added.

“Together, we believe this positions Zeta as the AI disruptor in enterprise marketing software,” Steinberg said. During a post-earnings call, Steinberg noted that the momentum is driven by an AI shift from feature to infrastructure across the enterprise. “Zeta is built for this transformation. Our AI investments, which began eight years ago, are yielding better and better results.”

How Retail Traders Feel About ZETA?

Retail sentiment on Zeta Global jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that they would hold the stock for a while longer.

Another bullish user on the platform said the company was not facing much pressure from LLMs or major AI operators.

Shares of Zeta have declined more than 4% in the last 12 months.

