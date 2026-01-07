Zeta Global, an AI marketing firm, said on Monday it has entered into a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to integrate its advanced AI models into its marketing platform named Athena, sending shares of Zeta Global soaring 9% in after-market trading.

Zeta will also have the opportunity for early access to new OpenAI models and features, enabling deeper integration with the latest advancements in AI, it said.

The companies will align Athena's product roadmap with advances in OpenAI models, accelerating how enterprise teams get decision-ready answers inside their daily workflows, it stated.

Athena Platform

Zeta’ Athena platform personalizes marketers’ workspaces with voice-activated answers. It allows marketers at the platform to interact with data and automate their tasks. Zeta unveiled its Athena platform in October last year.

Zeta plans to launch Athena to all customers by the end of the first quarter of (Q1) 2026.

“Zeta shows how advanced AI moves beyond insight and into action,” said Giancarlo ‘GC’ Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI. “By working together, we are bringing agentic intelligence directly into everyday marketing workflows, helping enterprises move faster and act with confidence.”

TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC and WWE, was part of Athena's Early Access Program.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ZETA trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user predicted stock to hit $30 on Tuesday.

