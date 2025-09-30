Vancouver, British Columbia, (September 30, 2025) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that it is building a proprietary quantum computing hardware platform to power ZenaDrone’s AI drones for real time immense data applications and predictions. The platform will be applied to defense projects and a variety of commercial sectors. Designed with an initial capacity of up to five qubits, the prototype will serve as a foundation for future applications and a testbed for the developing and scaling of future systems integrating directly with the company’s advanced AI drones.

Quantum computing has the potential to transform defense by rapidly processing massive volumes of sensor and surveillance data. From threat detection to mission planning, quantum-powered drone systems can deliver insights and intelligence at speeds classical computer systems cannot match. ZenaTech is applying this capability to its drone platforms currently under development to support the Department of War and NATO partner countries with faster intelligence, improved situational awareness, and enhanced mission readiness for inspection, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications.

“Across both commercial and defense applications, customers increasingly expect AI-powered drones and fleets to deliver unprecedented speed, accuracy, and predictive insights from massive data sets. Quantum computing will be the catalyst that elevates those capabilities to an entirely new standard,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “By developing our own proprietary quantum computing hardware, we reduce reliance on third-party providers and gain greater autonomy over our innovation roadmap. Most importantly, this strategic move positions us to create enduring long-term value while being a leader in the global race to shape the future of defense and critical infrastructure technologies.”

By introducing quantum computing into these and other drone-based commercial applications for infrastructure inspection, energy and utility maintenance, and survey use cases, the company hopes to enable greater project speed, precision, and more advanced modeling capabilities, delivering measurable benefits to infrastructure development for customers worldwide.

In addition to defense and infrastructure, ZenaTech is advancing two dedicated quantum R&D initiatives: Sky Traffic and Clear Skies. These projects explore how quantum computing and drone fleets can optimize weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and traffic management—critical areas that demand predictive accuracy and real-time modeling outside the limits of conventional computing.

Quantum computing is an emergent field of innovative computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds. Quantum computers can analyze vast and complex drone data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events.

