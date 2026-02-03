The company announced a deal to acquire a Virginia-based land surveying company with a customer base across the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Shares of ZenaTech (ZENA) rose more than 6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company announced a deal to acquire a Virginia-based land surveying company with a customer base across the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Once completed, the deal is expected to strengthen ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service (DaaS) footprint in the region. ZenaTech also plans to expand its drone-driven services to federal agencies, using the target company’s local relationships.

The surveying firm provides commercial, industrial, and aviation infrastructure services across the Washington, D.C. area and integrating ZenaTech’s drone technology will enhance construction monitoring, environmental mapping, and public works management while improving efficiency and data accuracy.

ZenaTech’s DaaS platform offers government and enterprise clients on-demand or subscription access to drone-based surveying, inspection, maintenance, inventory management, and precision agriculture services.

