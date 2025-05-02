Its chains, Taco Bell and KFC, reported strong take rates, while Pizza Hut remained a laggard.

Yum Brands (YUM) reported mixed quarterly results on Wednesday and said it expected minimal impact from President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on its business.

Yum Brands operates several major fast-food franchises, including KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. In the first quarter, Taco Bell and KFC reported strong take rates, while Pizza Hut remained a laggard.

Yum Brands' worldwide comparable sales in the first quarter ended March 31 increased 3%, beating LSEG/Reuters' estimate of 2.76% growth.

However, the company's adjusted profit of $1.30 per share was slightly below the expectation of $1.29.

Same-store sales for Taco Bell and KFC rose 9% and 2%, respectively, while those for Pizza Hut declined 2%.

"I know this is a tough operating environment for everybody else in the industry," CEO David Gibbs said on the analyst call.

"It just is probably an environment that favors Taco Bell, and that's what you're seeing there, firing on all cylinders."

In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Gibbs claimed Trump's sweeping tariffs haven't impacted the company's many chains worldwide so far.

"We have not seen any pushback related to tariffs in any of the markets that we operate in," Gibbs said.

"We are not affected by tariffs, as you know, for the most part, as most of our supply chain is usually sourced within (the) country. So, our model's pretty insulated from what's going on right now."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Yum Brands was 'extremely bullish'.

YUM sentiment and message volume as of April 30 | Source: Stocktwits

A user posted that they were impressed with Yum Brands' tariff comments and its strategy of sourcing inputs locally.

Yum Brands reiterated its long-term annual core operating profit target of an 8% increase.

Shares of Yum Brands rose nearly 2% on Wednesday. They are up 12.1% this year.

