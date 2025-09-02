YD Bio trades under YDES following the Breeze merger, with a pipeline that spans cancer detection and eye disease therapies.

Shares of YD Bio drew the attention of retail traders late Sunday following the company’s announcement that it had completed its merger with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

YD Bio’s ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Aug. 29 under the symbols YDES and YDESW, carrying forward the listing of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. The SPAC’s shares, now trading as YDES, have gained 11.1% so far in 2025.

Breeze shareholders approved the deal at a meeting on Aug. 14.

The company stated that a private investment in public equity was also closed alongside the merger. Together with cash released from Breeze’s trust account, YD Bio expects to receive more than $11.5 million to fund operations.

Chairman and CEO Ethan Shen said the listing marked a milestone in the company’s transformation from a supplier of clinical trial drugs to a developer of diagnostics and therapies.

YD Bio’s pipeline includes DNA methylation-based cancer detection tests licensed from EG BioMed, including a laboratory-developed screening test for pancreatic cancer, which is already available through EG BioMed’s certified laboratory. A monitoring test for recurrent breast cancer is expected to launch later this year.

In ophthalmology, the company is advancing stem cell and exosome-based therapies with partner 3D Global Biotech to treat conditions such as dry eye syndrome, glaucoma, and corneal injury. Trials are planned in 2027 to evaluate exosome-based contact lenses and artificial tears.

The company also supplies investigational drugs and ancillary materials to global pharmaceutical companies, supporting clinical trials and post-launch commercialization. Its multi-decade licensing agreements and proprietary patents provide what it calls a “significant first-mover” advantage in targeted markets.

ArentFox Schiff LLP and Ogier served as legal advisers to YD Bio. I-Bankers Securities Inc. advised Breeze, with Woolery & Co. PLLC as its legal counsel.

