xU3O8 uses Etherlink on Tezos to make tokenized uranium verifiable, liquid, and simple to custody.

Let’s talk about the commodity nobody could touch without a badge: uranium.

The pitch just got simpler, and the timing looks rough for gatekeepers. A new survey across the U.S., UK, EU, and APAC says 97% of institutions would allocate if access eased, and 61% of retail is very interested if it is clean and transparent.

Enter xU3O8, a token that maps to actual U3O8 stored in regulated facilities and tracked like any decent inventory. It trades on Gate.io, KuCoin, and MEXC, which means you do not need a bespoke broker to get price exposure.

Under the hood sits Etherlink, an EVM layer tied to Tezos (XTZ), so your existing tools work and block explorers do the proof work for you. The nuance matters. The product targets yellowcake, the stable industrial form that cannot be weaponized without more steps. That keeps the geopolitics out while keeping the pricing in.

Partners cover the boring parts: Archax helps with infrastructure, Curzon sources supply, and Cameco handles storage so auditors sleep. The macro tailwinds did not arrive quietly. Seventy four percent of institutions now put nuclear under ESG, and 81% say AI power demand pushes baseload back into focus.

Over five years to June 30, 2025, uranium posted 139.2% and outran gold, oil, and the S&P. Collateral is where this gets real. Ninety seven percent of institutions said they would consider using a uranium token in structured products, which is how an idea becomes plumbing.

For traders, xU3O8 means smaller tickets, 24 hour liquidity, and receipts on chain. For the chain crowd, Tezos gets a real RWA case you can explain in one breath. For the skeptics, yellowcake still lives in secure warehouses and every claim can be traced. If the order books fill, xU3O8 graduates from curiosity to a staple allocation. If they do not, the verdict will be fast, public, and fixable.

Either way, Tezos now hosts a straight line from thesis to trade ticket, and yellowcake just learned to speak in tickers.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<