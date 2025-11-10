The price of Ripple’s native token jumped by more than 12% in early morning trade on Monday – more than double the gains of any other token in the top 10.

Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) led gains among major tokens on Monday morning as the broader cryptocurrency market recovered amid signs that the U.S. government shutdown may finally be coming to an end.

XRP’s price gained more than 12.6% in the last 24 hours, more than any of the other tokens in the top 10 by market capitalization, trading at around $2.54. Despite the massive uptick, the cryptocurrency’s price remains 30% below its record high of $3.65 seen in July, earlier this year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XRP ticked higher in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels, over the past day.

