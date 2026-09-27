Peter Brandt said XRP’s charts alone were enough reason to “make a bet,” but did not provide a price target or explicitly predict a breakout.

XRP gained over 14% in two weeks, while whales accumulated more than 470 million tokens over five days.

Spot XRP ETFs recorded $75.59 million in net inflows last week, extending their positive streak to 11 consecutive weeks.

Analyst Ali Charts said an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern suggested a bullish breakout “could be getting closer.”

Ripple's XRP (XRP) edged lower on Sunday after spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their inflow streak to 11 weeks. Adding to the sentiment, veteran trader Peter Brandt also put XRP's chart in focus over the weekend, saying the charts alone were enough reason for him to consider a trade and that the XRP community is not 'cult members'.

Spot XRP ETFs recorded $75.59 million in net inflows last week, according to SoSoValue data. That extended their positive flow streak to 11 consecutive weeks and took cumulative net inflows to $1.79 billion. The latest weekly inflow was about 691% higher than the previous week.

XRP’s price was down 0.2% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around XRP remained in ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the last day.

What XRP's Chart Says

Strong ETF inflows and recent accumulation have boosted XRP's bullish technical setup, attracting the attention of veteran trader Peter Brandt.

Brandt shared a long-term XRP chart on Saturday, arguing that investors don't need to be committed supporters of the cryptocurrency to consider owning it. “It is not necessary to be a certified cult member to be an interested owner of a crypto $XRP," said Brandt.

Source: @PeterLBrandt/x

“The charts alone have always been enough reason for us to make a bet. There is a difference between being open minded and having a hole in the dead,” he added. However, Brandt did not provide a price target or explicitly predict a breakout.

Bullish Chart Pattern Emerges

XRP’s price gained over 14% over the past 2 weeks as 470 million XRP were bought over 5 days, worth about $724 million, according to analyst Ali Martinez. On Friday, Martinez pointed to an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern forming on XRP's daily chart, saying a bullish breakout "could be getting closer."

Source: @alicharts/x

XRP has lost over 16% so far this year and is down over 45% over the past 12 months.

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