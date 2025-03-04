XRP, ADA, SOL Erase Trump ‘Crypto Reserve’ Gains As US Tariffs Spark Sell-Off – Retail Enthusiasm Fades

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around these altcoins weakened as macroeconomic turmoil and Trump’s trade policies pressured digital assets.

XRP, ADA, SOL Erase Trump ‘Crypto Reserve’ Gains As US Tariffs Spark Sell-Off – Retail Enthusiasm Fades
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Cryptocurrencies Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and XRP slid during U.S. pre-market hours on Tuesday, erasing gains from President Trump’s announcement of a ‘crypto strategic reserve,’ as new U.S. tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada took effect.

Cardano shed over 16%, trading around $0.80, while Solana fell 15% to $136, according to CoinGecko data. XRP dipped 10% to approximately $2.40.

Bitcoin fell 9% over the past 24 hours, trading below $84,000 as macroeconomic uncertainty rattled markets.

All three altcoins initially surged after Trump announced plans to include them in the ‘crypto strategic reserve’ alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, but those gains have been erased amid fresh macroeconomic uncertainty.

Trump reaffirmed that 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports would take effect at midnight as Tuesday began, citing concerns over synthetic drug trafficking and illegal immigration. 

Canada and China swiftly announced retaliatory measures. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the move as "unjustified" and imposed counter-tariffs on $125 billion worth of U.S. goods, targeting autos, steel, and aluminum. 

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took a more cautious approach, saying the country would wait to see whether Trump followed through before unveiling a full response.

China, meanwhile, imposed 15% tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports, including chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, and added a 10% levy on other products such as soybeans, pork, and dairy. Beijing also restricted 25 U.S. firms from trade and investment.

Screenshot 2025-03-04 055837.png XRP retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 5:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Ripple's native token cooled, moving from the ‘bullish’ zone to ‘neutral’ territory accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.  

One trader advised using the volatility to make strategic bets, arguing that “money has no feelings.”

Despite the pullback, XRP's price remains up 269% for the year.

Screenshot 2025-03-04 060436.png Solana (SOL) retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 5:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Solana token also fell to ‘neutral’ territory. One user quipped that they did not expect Trump to be worse for the crypto market than Biden.

The drop has brought Solana’s gains to just 4.3% for the year. 

Screenshot 2025-03-04 060138.png Cardano (ADA) retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 6:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Cardano’s token, while lower, remains in the ‘bullish’ zone with ‘extremely high’ chatter. 

Some investors believe prices will rebound once the Trump administration formally starts accumulating cryptocurrencies for the reserve.

Like Solana, Cardano only has gains of 5% for the year. 

Some traders noted that the U.S. government might be deliberately driving down crypto prices to accumulate assets at a discount.

With a White House Crypto Summit scheduled for Friday, investors are bracing for more policy developments that could stabilize or further roil the market.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Sui, XRP Shine Even As Crypto Investment Funds See Record $2.9B Outflows – Retail Sentiment Rebounds

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Citi Reportedly Made Another Fund Transfer Error In April 2024 Worth $6B: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Citi Reportedly Made Another Fund Transfer Error In April 2024 Worth $6B: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Nomad Foods’ Retail Sentiment Remains Subdued Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Nomad Foods’ Retail Sentiment Remains Subdued Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Aurora Innovation Analyst Predicts 73% Upside For Stock, Eyeing April Rollout Of Commercial Driverless Operation: Retail Convinced Of Strong 2025

Aurora Innovation Analyst Predicts 73% Upside For Stock, Eyeing April Rollout Of Commercial Driverless Operation: Retail Convinced Of Strong 2025

Credo Technology Slides Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Analysts Bet On AI-Driven Surge: Retail Stays Bullish

Credo Technology Slides Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Analysts Bet On AI-Driven Surge: Retail Stays Bullish

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Rises After-Hours On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Yet To Take Notice

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Rises After-Hours On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Yet To Take Notice

Recent Stories

Meet JJ Gabriel, 14-year-old wonderkid known as 'Kid Messi' draws comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldo dmn

Meet JJ Gabriel, 14-year-old wonderkid known as 'Kid Messi' draws comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldo

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed MEG

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed

Cricket star Heinrich Klaasen becomes 1xBet brand ambassador

Cricket star Heinrich Klaasen becomes 1xBet brand ambassador

Nursing officer slapped, dragged by female staff at Rajasthan hospital for 'inappropriate behaviour' (WATCH) shk

Nursing officer slapped, dragged by female staff at Rajasthan hospital for 'inappropriate behaviour' (WATCH)

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma parts ways months after dating? Here's what we know ATG

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma part ways months after dating? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

Video Icon
Abu Azmi Clarifies 'Aurangzeb' Remark and Apologized Amid Controversy

Abu Azmi Clarifies 'Aurangzeb' Remark and Apologized Amid Controversy

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam Woman Builds Boundary Wall Business From Scratch & Transforms Her Life

North East Pulse | Assam Woman Builds Boundary Wall Business From Scratch & Transforms Her Life

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon