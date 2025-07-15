CEO He Xiaopeng said the company’s flying car factory has been topped out and is on track for completion by Q4.

Xpeng Aeroht, the flying car division of Xpeng, has secured $250 million in Series B funding to fast-track the mass production of its modular flying car, the Land Aircraft Carrier.

Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng shared the news on Weibo, saying the company’s flying car factory has now topped out and is on track to be completed by the fourth quarter, according to CnEVPost.

U.S.-listed shares of Xpeng ended Monday up 1.4% at $17.64, with a small after-hours bump to $17.65.

The $250 million Series B funding includes $150 million raised last August and another $100 million from the newly completed B2 round. It follows a $500 million Series A round in 2021 and comes as Xpeng Aeroht reportedly accelerates IPO plans.

The company recently named Du Chao, a former Deutsche Bank executive, as its first CFO to help drive the listing process, potentially in Hong Kong or the U.S.

Founded in 2013 and officially established in 2020, Xpeng Aeroht plans to begin mass production and delivery of its modular flying car by 2026, with a price tag below 2 million yuan ($279,050). Its Guangzhou-based facility will have an annual capacity of 10,000 units.

Meanwhile, parent company Xpeng has started deliveries of its new G7 SUV, with Xiaopeng personally handing over vehicles to customers in Shanghai last week. Early demand in the city is reportedly strong, with G7 orders surpassing those for Tesla’s Model Y and 70–80% of customers opting for the top-end variant, according to local Weibo bloggers.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for XPEV was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume late Monday.

Xpeng’s U.S. stock has risen 52.7% so far in 2025.

