The company will also launch its refreshed SUV lineup in Brussels on Friday.

XPeng confirmed refreshed G6 and G9 SUVs will use its self-developed Turing AI chip and debut at a Thursday launch event.

The update follows earlier price cuts and comes as the company expands model launches across China and Europe.

The company has signaled increased R&D investment in 2026.

Shares of XPeng slipped nearly 3% in Hong Kong on Wednesday after the Chinese EV maker announced a Tesla-like shift, saying it will replace Nvidia’s autonomous-driving hardware used in earlier versions of its G6 and G9 SUVs with its in-house Turing AI chip.

New SUV Updates And AI Chip Shift

XPeng said the refreshed G6 and G9 will debut at its Thursday launch event in China, alongside the previously announced updated P7+ sedan and the extended-range electric vehicle version of its G7 SUV. The company did not provide detailed specifications for the updated G6 and G9, but confirmed both will use its self-developed Turing AI chip, according to a report by CnEVPost.

Older versions of the G6 and G9 relied on Nvidia’s autonomous driving chips. The G7, launched in July 2025, marked XPeng’s first model equipped with the Turing chip, with its Ultra variant featuring three chips. Two of those chips were dedicated to autonomous driving, while one was for supporting in-cabin services.

Guangzhou And Brussels Launches

The China launch event is scheduled in Guangzhou, where XPeng is headquartered, while the European launch of the updated P7+ and G7 EREV is set for Friday in Brussels.

The G6 and G9 last received updates in March 2025, when XPeng cut starting prices by nearly 12% for the G6 and about 6% % for the G9. In the first 11 months of 2025, the G6 delivered 71,471 units, up nearly 49% year over year, while the G9 delivered 25,169 units, a roughly 2% increase.

CEO Signals R&D Boost In 2026

XPeng CEO Xiaopeng He said the company will increase investment in research and development in 2026, describing the move as the next phase of a long technological journey following years of operational and financial challenges.

He added that XPeng has begun to see early signs of progress in its longer-term push toward Physical AI, without providing specific product details or timelines.

XPeng’s shift toward in-house AI chips mirrors steps taken by Tesla, which is designing its own AI hardware to reduce reliance on Nvidia. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also said the company may need to build a “gigantic” chip fabrication plant to meet future demand for autonomous driving and robotics.

Buy Rating Fails To Lift Shares

The Hong Kong pullback came despite a recent upgrade from Freedom Capital, which raised XPeng to a 'Buy' rating with a $25 price target, implying a 24% upside to the stock's last close in the U.S. Freedom cited positive performance trends and added that innovation enabled the launch of the low-cost Mona sub-brand, driving revenue growth. At the same time, greater technological sophistication has allowed XPeng to price its premium vehicles above those of competitors, thereby supporting margins.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for XPeng was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

XPEV sentiment and message volume as of January 7| Source: Stocktwits

One user said the stock should climb toward $60, which they see as a more appropriate level.

Another user maintained a bullish stance, citing January activity across China, Belgium, and Las Vegas.

Xpeng’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 71% over the past 12 months.

