Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday announced iOS 26, its latest operating system for iPhones, with a newly redesigned interface that the company has termed “Liquid Glass.”

Apple’s shares were down 0.72% at the time of writing.

Apple took the wraps off iOS 26 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The iOS 26 announcement also marks a significant change in how Apple names iOS versions. So far, the iPhone maker has chosen a serialized style – under the old scheme, iOS 19 would have followed iOS 18.

However, from here on out, Apple’s major software platforms will be numbered based on the year following the update. With 2026 approaching, the company has named the new operating system iOS 26.

iOS 26: Top Features

Some of the biggest changes coming with iOS 26 include notification backgrounds being translucent now, similar to what Microsoft did with the Windows Vista operating system.

The time on the lock screen can now fill out more of the space, while the camera app has been cleaned up to allow for a focus on photography.

The Safari browser is now edge-to-edge, giving access to more screen real estate, and the address bar now floats.

Besides these, other Apple apps like Music, FaceTime, News, Photos, and Podcasts have all been updated with the new Liquid Glass design language.

Apple is also integrating Call Screening into iOS, and other Apple Intelligence-powered features, such as Hold Assist, are designed to enhance the overall calling experience.

On the same themes as iOS 26, Apple also announced watchOS 26, iPadOS 26, visionOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and tvOS 26.

Will My iPhone Get iOS 26?

Here are the iPhone models that will get iOS 26:

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

Apple’s stock is down over 19% year-to-date, but up nearly 5% in the past 12 months.

