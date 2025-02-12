WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish last week.

WK Kellogg Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Shares of WK Kellogg Co ($KLG) surged 3.92% on Tuesday after the breakfast cereal maker beat Wall Street expectations on earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

WK Kellogg posted $0.42 in earnings per share, above the $0.26 quoted by Wall Street analysts. Its revenues stood at $640 million down 2% year-over-year, missing estimates of $645.18 million, according to Stocktwits data.

The fourth quarter net sales decline was due to the ongoing challenging business environment and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange translation, resulting from the weakening of the Canadian Dollar.

Its Q4 net income was $19 million, up 26.7% year-over-year. The increase reflected improved productivity and reduced waste within its supply chain operations.

For 2025, the company expects organic net sales to decline by 1% while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to grow between 4% and 6%.

“I am pleased with our overall  2024 financial results, including delivering adjusted EBITDA  growth   above    the top    end of our guidance range,” said Gary Pilnick, chairman and CEO of WK Kellogg. “The team has done a great job executing on our plan, advancing our strategic priorities, and building for the future, which gives us confidence in our ability to deliver on our 2025 commitments.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish' last week. Message volumes also inched up to the ‘high’ zone from ‘extremely low.’

Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 8.48.21 AM.png KLG sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 11

WK Kellogg’s board approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.165 per share on the common stock from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025. The ex-dividend date is February 28, 2025.

WK Kellogg’s brands include Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, and Bear Naked.

WK Kellogg’s stock is down 5.78% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion AJR

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion

Lyft Stock Tumbles On Soft Q1 Forecast, But Retail Sentiment Rises To Year-High After Q4 Sales Beat

Lyft Stock Tumbles On Soft Q1 Forecast, But Retail Sentiment Rises To Year-High After Q4 Sales Beat

JD Stock In Focus On Potential Plan To Enter Food Delivery Business: Retail's Cautiously Optimistic

JD Stock In Focus On Potential Plan To Enter Food Delivery Business: Retail's Cautiously Optimistic

Recent Stories

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Coca-Cola Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers Growth In Global Demand

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Energy Transfer Stock Falls After-market On Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Kerala: Govt fails to support wildlife attack victims' families; promises left unfulfilled anr

Kerala: Govt fails to support wildlife attack victims' families; promises left unfulfilled

Mumbai records first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death as 53-year-old man succumbs to illness anr

Mumbai records first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death as 53-year-old man succumbs to illness

Hi Nanna to Premalu: 7 South Indian movies to watch on Valentine's Day ATG

Hi Nanna to Premalu: 7 South Indian movies to watch on Valentine's Day

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon