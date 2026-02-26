Nvidia insider trades in the last two years have almost exclusively been sales.

Nvidia reported blowout results and an upbeat forecast, but the stock failed to pick up.

Insider deals trend shows that some might be of the view that the stock has hit its ceiling.

Nvidia EVP Ajay Puri sold over $74 million in NVIDIA shares in January, and CEO Jensen Huang offloaded at least $1 billion in stock last year.

As investors weigh Nvidia’s muted reaction despite blowout quarterly results, data shows that company insiders have largely been selling shares over the past two years, even as the stock remains below its all-time high reached in October 2025.

Transactions in Nvidia shares by company insiders since early 2024 have been almost exclusively sales, according to a compilation by Unusual Whales, which tracks options and large trades.

Recent NVDA Insider Sales

Transactions this year alone include a $74 million stock sale by Nvidia’s Executive Vice President Ajay Puri and an $8.4 million sale by CFO Colette Kress. In December 2025, long-time Nvidia board member and former Sequoia Capital managing partner Mark Stevens sold off $40 million worth of Nvidia stock.

Notably, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang sold $1 billion in company shares between June and November last year. Several institutional investors recently offloaded shares as well.

NVDA Rally Slows

Nvidia has enjoyed a stupendous run on the stock market over the past few years, driving the company’s market capitalization from $1 trillion in June 2023 to $5 trillion in November 2025.

Shares fell around April last year, after President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent global markets into a tailspin, but recovered sharply in the following months. The stock peaked at $212.19 on Oct. 29, 2025. It has gradually fallen since amid a broader selloff in tech stocks over fresh fears that AI will disrupt traditional businesses.

Strong NVDA Earnings Fail To Lift Stock

Nvidia shares fell in the overnight session as some investors flagged concerns with the company’s China commentary and a softening tone with respect to AI chip demand. The quarterly results and forecast were well above expectations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Thursday, from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

