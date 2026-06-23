CEO David Steinberg said the collaboration could generate more than $100 million in annual revenue for Zeta over the coming years.

Palantir and Zeta are combining operational and customer intelligence to power what they call an "agentic marketing" platform..

The partnership gives Zeta access to Palantir's enterprise software infrastructure and customer base through Foundry.

Retail investors cheered the announcement as management outlined a potential nine-figure revenue opportunity.

Shares of Zeta Global (ZETA) surged on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies that could boost its reach in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). Both companies will team up to develop an enterprise AI infrastructure layer that integrates operational and customer intelligence to support marketing execution.

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At the time of writing, PLTR stock was flat while ZETA stock climbed over 7% on Tuesday.

What Does The PLTR-ZETA Collaboration Include?

Per the deal, the partnership integrates two complementary technology stacks. Zeta’s Data Cloud will be redesigned on Palantir Foundry with Athena by Zeta. With this collaboration, Zeta’s Data Cloud with Athena, an operating system for agentic marketing, will gain access to richer, more expansive enterprise data and act on it in real time.



Palantir’s support for software infrastructure will help Zeta bring its marketing intelligence to Foundry’s eligible enterprise customers. This will enable customers to have access to reliable enterprise data to real-time decisions and measurable marketing outcomes, aided by Zeta’s data, AI infrastructure, and decision-making intelligence.

“Palantir and Zeta are using Ontology to create a next generation marketing environment, giving Zeta all the advantages of AI while protecting against many of the known dangers,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Palantir Technologies.

Why Management Sees A $100M Opportunity?

Zeta’s co-founder, Chairman, and CEO, David Steinberg, added that the next generation of enterprise value creation will come from combining operational and customer intelligence.

Palantir’s infrastructure powers many institutions across the world while Zeta’s intelligence infrastructure supports enterprises in acquiring, growing, and retaining customers, Steinberg added.

“We believe this partnership can drive more than $100 million in annual revenue to Zeta in the coming years and help define what winning looks like in the agentic era,” said David A Steinberg.

What Retail Thinks Of PLTR And ZETA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding PLTR has remained ’bearish,’ amid ‘low’ message volumes, while for ZETA, the retail sentiment has improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

One user on Stocktwits said that the partnership between PLTR and ZETA positions the latter as a ‘much stronger enterprise AI marketing platform’



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ZETA stock has declined by more than 7% while PLTR stock has slumped over 28% year-to-date.

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