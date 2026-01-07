Under the terms of the deal, Phillips 66 will absorb key components of the Lindsey site into its existing Humber Refinery operations.

Phillips 66 Limited (PSX) announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement to buy the assets and infrastructure of the former Lindsey Oil Refinery.

The deal follows the refinery’s liquidation and a competitive bidding process overseen by FTI Consulting, which was appointed special manager after the Official Receiver took control in June 2025.

Phillips 66 Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the downstream energy provider, Phillips 66. Following the announcement, Phillips 66 stock traded over 4% higher in Monday’s premarket.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Transaction And Integration Plans

Under the terms of the deal, Phillips 66 will absorb key components of the Lindsey site into its existing Humber Refinery operations rather than revive the standalone Lindsey facility.

The company said extensive evaluations showed that the refinery’s current scale and capabilities were not viable for independent operation, prompting the decision to integrate the assets with Humber’s larger infrastructure.

Impact On UK Energy Supply

Phillips 66 said that the consolidation will help Humber Refinery’s ability to serve customers across the United Kingdom, enhancing the domestic supply of finished fuels.

The investment is expected to support continued deliveries of high-quality gasoline and other energy products, helping to secure local jobs and strengthen the nation’s fuel supply chain against market volatility.

“This sale is the best way forward to secure jobs, bolster the local economy, and encourage investment in the region.” -Paul Fursey, U.K. Lead Executive, Phillips 66

PSX stock has gained over 13% in the last 12 months.

