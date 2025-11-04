Lattice Semi’s in-line Q3 results have not yet whetted investor appetite, although an analyst remains bullish on the premise that revenue growth will reaccelerate in 2026.

CEO Ford Tamer said the Communications and Computing business achieved record revenue, and will continue to grow into the fourth quarter and beyond.

The company noted that its Industrial and Automotive markets continue to recover.

Retail sentiment toward Lattice Semi stock improved but only to ‘neutral’ levels as of early Tuesday.

Lattice Semi Corp. (LSCC) shares fell more than 3% in Tuesday’s early premarket session after the chipmaker reported in-line quarterly results. Retail sentiment toward Lattice Semi stock remained muted on the Stocktwits platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lattice Semi’s Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Hillsboro, Oregon-based Lattice Semi reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 and revenue of $133.35 million for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The bottom-line result aligned with the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus and increased from $0.24 reported for the same period last year. The top line grew nearly 5% year over year (YoY) and 7.6% from the previous quarter, coming in slightly ahead of the $ 133.01 million consensus estimate.

CEO Ford Tamer said, “We delivered a strong quarter, with broad-based growth across our end markets.” “Our Communications and Computing business achieved record revenue, and we are expecting continued growth into the fourth quarter and beyond.”

The company noted that its Industrial and Automotive markets continue to recover, with inventory levels expected to be normalized by the end of the year.

Lattice Semi’s Q4 Outlook

The company guided fourth-quarter adjusted EPS to be between $0.30 and $0.34, and revenue to be between $138 million and $148 million, which aligns with the consensus estimates of $0.32 and $142.12 million, respectively.

CFO Lorenzo Flores said, “We remain focused on executing our strategy, including making investments to strengthen our leadership in Small and Mid-Range FPGAs.”

Commenting on the result, Baird analyst Tristan Gerra said, “While valuation is a bit stretched, our Outperform rating is predicated on a reacceleration of revenue growth into 2026 (up mid-20%, AI-driven), with positive YoY revenue comps accelerating to a double-digit growth starting this 4Q.”

The analyst raised the price target for the stock to $75 from $60, following the earnings announcement.

What Retail Feels About Lattice Semi Stock

Retail sentiment toward Lattice Semi stock improved but only to ‘neutral’ levels as of early Tuesday, from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The message volume on the stream remained at ‘high’ levels.

A watcher flagged Lattice Semi as a potential candidate for a short squeeze. The short interest in the stock is 9.10%, according to Koyfin.

Another user said the stock should be trading at a mid-teens level. It closed Monday’s session down 0.19% at $72.82.

The average analyst’s price target for Lattice Semiconductor stock suggests roughly a 39.32% upside from its Monday close.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<