VivoSims said on Friday that it has signed JCBio as an authorized distributor in Korea and Tekon Biotech as an authorized distributor in China for its NAMKind human-based toxicology services.

NAMKind human-based toxicology services is designed to help drug developers identify liver and gastrointestinal liabilities earlier in the development process.

The company also said that it is continuing to scale capacity to support expanding global demand.

The company also anticipates accelerated adoption of human tissue models following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement last year that sought to reduce animal testing requirements.

Shares of VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) rose about 79% on Friday after the company announced expansion into Korea and China for its NAMKind toxicology services.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

VivoSims said on Friday that it has signed JCBio as an authorized distributor in Korea and Tekon Biotech as an authorized distributor in China for NAMKind.

Expansion Details

VivoSim Labs provides new approach methodologies for preclinical safety and NAMKind human-based toxicology services is designed to help drug developers identify liver and gastrointestinal liabilities earlier in the development process, helping avoid downstream failures.

It also helps prioritize the right assets at the onset for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

VivoSim said the new distributors will allow it to expand the company’s commercial presence across the Asia-Pacific.

The company also said that it is continuing to scale capacity to support expanding global demand as drug developers seek earlier readouts, clearer translation to clinical outcomes, and meaningful reductions in late-stage attrition.

The company also anticipates accelerated adoption of human tissue models following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement last year that sought to reduce animal testing requirements in favor of non-animal methods.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VIVS stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

“Not a bad session at all for momentum traders,” a Stocktwits user said. “Price moved cleanly higher. Buyers stayed in control.”

Another user said they see a further rally up to $4.50.

VIVS stock has lost about 27% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<