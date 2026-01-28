Building on the gains from last year, Wall Street is bullish on Energy Fuels and its run for 2026.

Energy Fuels stock jumped 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday and is set for its second straight session of gains after Roth Capital upgraded the shares at a time when the company’s expansion into rare earth minerals and increasing demand for nuclear energy have boosted its run for the year.

Shares of Energy Fuels have gained more than 66% so far in January and have built on the 183% jump witnessed in 2025 on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump’s heightened focus on nuclear energy as a major source of energy for the country.

Wall Street View

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Energy Fuels to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ and raised the company’s price target to $15.50, up from $13, according to The Fly. The firm said that the company's valuation is stretched, but strong market sentiment and a rising uranium spot price are likely to offset any near-term value correction.

Reagor said the firm believes near-term catalysts and sentiment are likely to be positive. On Thursday, Canaccord also raised its price target on Energy Fuels’ stock listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange to C$37 from C$26 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Last week, B. Riley said Energy Fuels has outperformed peers in 2026 on confidence in White Mesa's rare-earth refining capabilities and supportive U.S. policy aimed at securing critical minerals.

Recent Energy Fuels News

Energy Fuels announced last week that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed, or SID, to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Australian Strategic Materials, a leading producer of rare earth metals and alloys. The transaction valued the Australian company at $299 million.

The company said that this acquisition would help it create what it believes will be the largest, fully integrated rare earth element "mine-to-metal & alloy" producer outside of China, closing a critical strategic gap in global supply chains for magnet applications, including automotive, robotic, energy, and defense technologies.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Energy Fuels dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ levels a week ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. In the last month, the stock saw a 5% spike in followers on the platform.

A user on Stocktwits said the stock could be in the $40-$50 range in the near term.

Shares of Energy Fuels have more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

